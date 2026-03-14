The Kerala Story 2 fetched decent numbers in the first two weeks and has now entered its third week at the Indian box office. With no major competition, the film maintained a steady pace without a significant drop. This has put the film on track to achieve its first major milestone in the domestic run, and it needs less than 10 crore to get there. But will it chase the important milestone before Dhurandhar 2 releases in theaters? Let’s discuss it below!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

On the third Friday, day 15, the Bollywood drama earned an estimated 1.44 crore. Compared to day 14’s 1.52 crore, it’s a drop of just 5.26%, indicating an impressive hold. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 41.31 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 48.74 crore gross. With no big cricket matches or major Hindi releases, it is likely to witness a healthy growth over the weekend.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Day 15 – 1.44 crore

Total – 41.31 crore

Will The Kerala Story 2 reach its first major milestone before Dhurandhar 2 arrives?

The Kerala Story 2 currently stands at 41.31 crore net and aims to reach its first important milestone of 50 crore at the Indian box office. For a film made on a controlled budget of 28 crore, reaching 50 crore net is a good feat, and the sequel to The Kerala Story has a golden opportunity to do so. However, it’ll need to pull off the feat before Dhurandhar 2 arrives, as the Ranveer Singh starrer is going to be a complete juggernaut, destroying every film standing in its way.

From the present position, The Kerala Story 2 needs 8.69 crore more to reach 50 crore net. This remaining distance needs to be covered in 5 days, as Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to arrive on March 19 (full-fledged release). If the film grows well over the third weekend, it has a strong chance to score a fifty before Dhurandhar 2’s release. Let’s see how things turn out.

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