Hey Balwanth, starring Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, and Naresh, was released amid minimal expectations and has taken an exit from theaters without making any noise. After a slow start, the film didn’t take off and ended its run with dismal collections. Both in India and overseas, it underperformed and couldn’t even reach the 10 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Telugu comedy drama was theatrically released on February 20. It received decent to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it had a similar word of mouth. Due to such a reception, it failed to create urgency among the audience, resulting in low earnings in India and internationally.

How much did Hey Balwanth earn at the worldwide box office?

Hey Balwanth started its domestic run with just 95 lakh and managed to multiply its opening day by slightly over 5 times. As per the final collection update, it earned 5.38 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 6.34 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 2.25 crore, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 8.59 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 5.38 crore

India gross – 6.34 crore

Overseas gross – 2.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 8.59 crore

Box office verdict

Hey Balwanth was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it earned 5.38 crore net at the Indian box office, thus recovering 59.78% of the total budget. It suffered a deficit of 3.62 crore or 40.22%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 5.38 crore

Recovery – 59.78%

Deficit – 3.62 crore

Deficit% – 40.22%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

The Telugu comedy-drama is directed by Gopi Atchara and produced by B. Narendra Reddy under the banner of Trishul Visionary Studios. It also stars Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Sudharshan, Harsha Vardhan, and Annapurna in key roles.

