Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and others, is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases of 2026. Given the franchise’s brand value, the film has generated genuine interest among audiences and is expected to open well at the Indian box office. The trailer, unveiled yesterday, has set the tone for the film, pushing the potential start well above 20 crore net on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming adventure-comedy film is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Apart from the brand of Welcome, what has movie buffs excited is the return of Akshay Kumar. The superstar was a part of the first installment but was missing from the sequel. Now, with the return of the superstar, the buzz is high.

Good traction for the trailer

Coming to the most important promotional asset, the trailer was unveiled yesterday, and the reception among the masses has been decent so far. As we write (5:20 pm IST), the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle is trending at #2 among trailers in India on YouTube. It’s been over 24 hours, and it has crossed 21 million (2.1 crore) views and is enjoying 190K likes. Such numbers indicate good reach and viewer reception.

The trailer makes a positive impression

The trailer offers a glimpse of one of Bollywood’s biggest ensemble casts in recent times. Its overall vibe evokes old-school Bollywood comedy, taking viewers back to the 2000s and early 2010s. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty appear to be in top comic form, and the supporting cast also leaves a positive impression. While the promo doesn’t necessarily stand out or offer anything groundbreaking, it promises a fun-filled theatrical experience that families can enjoy together.

Welcome To The Jungle targets Akshay Kumar’s biggest comedy opening

Overall, the impact of the trailer has been favorable and has built excitement among the masses. Taking into account the sequel factor, Akshay Kumar’s return, the trailer’s impact, and the Muharram holiday, Welcome To The Jungle is targeting a day 1 collection of 25-27 crore net at the Indian box office.

With an expected start of 25-27 crore net, Welcome To The Jungle is eyeing Akshay Kumar’s biggest-ever opening for a comedy film, putting Housefull 5‘s day 1 collection of 24.35 crore under threat. It remains to be seen whether the film can sustain its current buzz and build further momentum in the days leading up to its June 26 release.

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