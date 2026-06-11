There is a certain genre in Bollywood that celebrates madness with no-brainer comedies. These films are a laughter riot, and after a long time, Ahmed Khan is taking charge of this genre along with an entire galaxy of stars in Welcome To The Jungle! Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Disha Patani, and a very long list of celebrated actors, the trailer of this film guarantees one thing – madness!

The 4 minutes and 10 seconds of the trailer are full of pure chaos. While logic has officially left the chat here, it has made way for absolute, unadulterated madness. With an unending list of comedy stars, the trailer hints that this comedy film will completely shatter the limits of comedy and sanity, but honestly, I am not complaining!

Classic Confusion Meets Chaos Comedy!

While the trailer carefully avoids giving away the exact narrative structure, the premise is loud and clear. Akshay Kumar finds himself anchored in the middle of an army film that involves a massive army, making it a literal jungle.

Honestly, nobody anchors a chaotic comedy quite like Akshay Kumar. Seeing him back in his De Dana Dan and Housefull elements is an absolute treat. But the real high point here is the audacity of Ahmed Khan‘s casting. He has managed to assemble a literal mela of comedy veterans, making it a houseful show. All of them are promising Hera Pheri and Golmaal, and you cannot remain serious!

The trailer safely utilizes the iconic nostalgic hooks of the franchise, ensuring that the nostalgia factor hits you right. The scale of this film is massive, promising to turn a traditional slapstick comedy into a literal big-screen adventure.

Welcome To The Jungle isn’t trying to win an Oscar, but it is promising an escape ticket into a world of pure chaos and madness. It’s loud, it’s colorful, it’s nostalgia hitting right! It is Hera Pheri-ing its way right into our brains, and I have no complaints. I am ready for this madness!

Check out the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trailer and teaser reviews!

Must Read: The India Story Teaser Review: Shreyas Talpade & Kajal A Kitchlu’s Film Throws A Bunch Of Numbers At Us & Asks – Are You Serving Cancer For Dinner?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News