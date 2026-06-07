Akshay Kumar is achieving new milestones at the post-COVID box office. The tables have turned with Bhooth Bangla, which has become his highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. With Welcome To The Jungle, the Bollywood superstar is all set to unlock the 1500 crore total on day 1. Scroll below for the detailed analysis.

Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID total at the Indian box office

The journey began with Sooryavanshi, which fell a little short of the 200 crore club, but remained his highest-grosser in the post-pandemic era until 2026. Akshay Kumar has faced a lot of disappointments as big-budget films like Selfiee, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to impress fans.

With 16 releases, Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID total stands at 1492.31 crore net. Unfortunately, the actor is yet to inaugurate the 200 crore club. Here’s hoping Welcome To The Jungle turns the tables!

Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 Box Office Potential

Bhooth Bangla has definitely reinstated belief in Akshay Kumar, who was once called the hit machine of Bollywood. Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle will unlock the 1500 crore post-COVID club for the star, as it needs only 7.69 crore more in the kitty. The target will be easily accumulated on the opening day itself.

Check out the post-COVID total of Akshay Kumar’s releases at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crore Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crore Ram Setu – 64 crore Selfiee – 16.5 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Mission Raniganj – 31 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crore Sarfira – 24.3 crore Khel Khel Mein – 39 crore Sky Force – 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore Bhooth Bangla – 198.43 crore (51 days)

Total: 1492.31 crore

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