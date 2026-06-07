Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Potential (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is achieving new milestones at the post-COVID box office. The tables have turned with Bhooth Bangla, which has become his highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. With Welcome To The Jungle, the Bollywood superstar is all set to unlock the 1500 crore total on day 1. Scroll below for the detailed analysis.

Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID total at the Indian box office

The journey began with Sooryavanshi, which fell a little short of the 200 crore club, but remained his highest-grosser in the post-pandemic era until 2026. Akshay Kumar has faced a lot of disappointments as big-budget films like Selfiee, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to impress fans.

With 16 releases, Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID total stands at 1492.31 crore net. Unfortunately, the actor is yet to inaugurate the 200 crore club. Here’s hoping Welcome To The Jungle turns the tables!

Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 Box Office Potential

Bhooth Bangla has definitely reinstated belief in Akshay Kumar, who was once called the hit machine of Bollywood. Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle will unlock the 1500 crore post-COVID club for the star, as it needs only 7.69 crore more in the kitty. The target will be easily accumulated on the opening day itself.

Check out the post-COVID total of Akshay Kumar’s releases at the Indian box office (net earnings):

  1. Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
  2. Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crore
  3. Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crore
  4. Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crore
  5. Ram Setu – 64 crore
  6. Selfiee – 16.5 crore
  7. OMG 2150 crore
  8. Mission Raniganj – 31 crore
  9. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crore
  10. Sarfira – 24.3 crore
  11. Khel Khel Mein – 39 crore
  12. Sky Force – 134.93 crore
  13. Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore
  14. Housefull 5198.41 crore
  15. Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore
  16. Bhooth Bangla – 198.43 crore (51 days)

Total: 1492.31 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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