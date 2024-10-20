2023 was truly a year of comebacks, and no one can forget how Sunny Deol stunned everyone with an all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2. On the occasion of Independence Day, the film clashed with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and in terms of box office collection, Sunny’s biggie went miles ahead. Now, the duo is likely to return for another battle, and that’s going to happen early next year. Keep reading to know more about the high-voltage battle!

Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 worked with their targeted audience. However, when we talk purely on the basis of the Indian collection, the Gadar sequel was untouchable as it earned over 500 crores. On the other hand, the OMG sequel earned 150 crores. Now, Akshay has a perfect opportunity to avenge his defeat as this time, Sunny’s film has no backing from the popular franchise.

The sequel factor works big time, and we saw it happen during Gadar 2. Despite poor reviews, the film worked brilliantly due to nostalgia. Now, if reports are to be believed, his next, Jaat, is aiming for a release on the eve of Republic Day 2025 (January 24). The film’s poster was unveiled yesterday, and fans of Sunny Deol are already celebrating it on social media.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sky Force. The actor has been receiving all the praise ever since Khel Khel Mein arrived on Netflix. The film is garnering a good response on OTT, and everyone is loving Akshay’s act. With such positivity in the kitty, Akshay will be hoping for a big box office comeback with Sky Force.

If reports are to be believed, Sky Force is also looking for its arrival on January 24, 2025. So, most probably, it’s going to be Akshay Kumar versus Sunny Deol yet again. This time, both actors are coming with a fresh film with no franchise value attached. So, it’ll be interesting to see who wins the battle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

