The opening day collections for a film set the tone for the film and help the studios measure its initial popularity and market potential. Smile 2’s release day numbers have arrived, and it is looking good. It has beaten Terrifier 3’s opening day numbers and its predecessor as well. Scroll below for more.

The film has been awarded a B on CinemaScore. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored 83% from 131 reviews on the Tomatometer. The audience has rated it 86% on Popcornmeter. When a big-budget movie like Joker: Folie a Deux fails to bring the audience to the theatres, small-budget movies such as Terrifier 3 and Speak No Evil are doing far better to keep up the momentum at the cinemas.

The Smile sequel has won the hearts of both fans and makers with its impressive opening-day collections. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that Smile 2 collected $2.5 million on Thursday from the previews. On Friday, including the previews, the film garnered a splendid $9.4 million, which is higher than Smile’s $8.2 million collection on opening day.

Smile 2 is leading the box office daily chart and has pushed Terrifier 3 to the second spot. If the momentum keeps up, then the Smile sequel will debut at #1. However, the movie has beaten Terrifier 3’s release day numbers. It collected $8.2 million.

As per the report, the psychological thriller aims to collect between $22 million and $27 million on its opening weekend in the United States. The film’s synopsis states, “About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past.”

Smile 2, starring Naomi Scott and directed by Parker Finn, was released in the theatres on October 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

