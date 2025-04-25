Hollywood has always known how to pair art with commerce, but rarely do the two walk hand in hand. Critical acclaim for most Oscar-winning films is wrapped in prestige, not box office milestones. Meanwhile, the world’s biggest blockbusters often lean into spectacle, driven more by fanfare than Academy favor. That’s why the intersection of a critical commercial blockbuster remains incredibly rare.

Winning an Oscar for Best Picture is Hollywood’s highest honor. Grossing over a billion dollars globally is one of its most remarkable financial feats. But doing both? That’s practically mythic territory. While many billion-dollar blockbusters, such as Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, The Dark Knight, and others, have earned nods at the Academy Awards, most have come up short where it counts the most. As of 2025, only two films have ever accomplished both.

2. Titanic (1997)

James Cameron’s Titanic was more than a film. It was a cultural tidal wave. Released in 1997, the epic love story set against the ill-fated voyage of the RMS Titanic combined masterful direction, pioneering visual effects, and emotional depth. The result was a sweeping cinematic triumph that conquered both the box office and the Oscars.

Grossing $2.2 billion globally (via Box Office Mojo), it became the highest-grossing film of all time back then. At the 70th Academy Awards, it tied the record with 11 Oscar wins, including Best Picture and Best Director. Its blend of historical tragedy and universal romance made it resonate across generations, cultures, and continents.

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Peter Jackson’s grand finale to the Lord of the Rings trilogy was the first fantasy film ever to win Best Picture, and it did so in historic fashion. With 11 Oscar wins out of 11 nominations, it achieved a clean sweep at the 76th Academy Awards. At the box office, it pulled in over $1.1 billion (via Box Office Mojo), cementing its legacy not just as a beloved epic but also as a commercial juggernaut.

Its success was the culmination of a storytelling journey that spanned three films, all meticulously adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic saga. It’s been over two decades since the movie was released, and no other film has replicated its commercial and critical success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: When This MCU Movie Was Predicted To Be Marvel’s First Flop—Before It Made $773M At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News