The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crossed the $385 million mark at the domestic box office during this weekend. It will move closer to beating the domestic haul of the lowest-grossing Avatar film. It has lost the top spot in the domestic rankings with Michael’s release. The animated sequel is on track to hit the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crosses $385 million domestically

The animated sequel is on track to cross the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office. The Super Mario movie collected $20.6 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It declined by 43.6% from last weekend despite losing 552 theaters. The movie has hit $385.9 million at the domestic box office in twenty-six days. It will cross the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office this coming weekend.

Edges closer to surpassing Avatar: Fire and Ash domestically

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on track to beat the lowest-grossing Avatar movie in North America. Avatar: Fire and Ash is the lowest-grossing movie in the Avatar franchise, which ended its box-office run a few days ago. The James Cameron magnum opus ended its box office run with a $404.3 million collection in North America.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will cross $400 million in its 5th weekend and could also surpass the domestic haul of Avatar 3. Avatar: Fire and Ash is the weakest installment in the franchise. Since the animated sequel is tracking to earn around $430 million domestically, it will surpass Avatar 3 but not the other two movies in the franchise. For the record, Avatar collected $785.2 million and Avatar: The Way of Water collected $688.4 million domestically. Beating a film from the Avatar franchise will give the film a good boost.

More about the film

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crossed $800 million worldwide this weekend, with $900 million incoming next weekend. The worldwide collection of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stands at $831.7 million and is tracking to reach between $1 billion and $1.1 billion. The movie was released on April 1.

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