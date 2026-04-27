The Drama lost a large number of screens on Friday, yet it shows an amazing hold at the North American box office. Globally, too, the film is performing strongly and has almost surpassed Materialists this weekend. The romance drama recently crossed the $100 million worldwide mark and established itself as a significant box-office performer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie faces competition at the box office from a fellow A24 movie, as Anne Hathaway’s Mother Mary received a wider release in North America. However, this Zendaya star is a stronger performer than Mother Mary and has already become the 5th A24 release ever to cross $100 million worldwide. It has also surpassed the global haul of Zendaya’s last original film, Challengers. Made on a modest budget of less than $30 million, the rom-com has achieved a lucrative return, breaking even.

The Drama at the worldwide box office

According to the latest numbers, The Drama collected a decent $2.6 million on its 4th weekend at the North American box office. Despite losing 807 theaters on Friday, the film declined by 45.6% only from last weekend. It is only under Marty Supreme‘s $5.6 million and Civil War’s $3.6 million. The film has hit $44.8 million after its 4th weekend in North America.

The Zendaya starrer is holding its ground strongly at the overseas box office, collecting a solid $5.7 million in its 4th weekend. It dropped 48.2% from last weekend, despite Michael’s craze, and the film hit $62 million overseas across 45 markets. Thus, the global total of the rom-com reached $106.9 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Drama

Domestic – $44.8 million

International – $62 million

Worldwide – $107.9 million

Misses Materialists global haul by a whisker

Materialists was released in 2025, and it became the first Indie film of the year to cross the $100 million mark worldwide. Made on a $20 million budget, the film grossed $107.9 million worldwide. It is the 4th-highest-grossing film in A24’s worldwide history. The Drama is just $1 million away from surpassing the global haul of Materialists and becoming A24’s 4th highest-grosser ever.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of A24

Marty Supreme – $181 million Everything Everywhere All at Once – $148 million Civil War – $127 million Materialists – $107.9 million The Drama – $106.9 million

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer The Drama was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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