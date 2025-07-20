Materialists starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal is a romantic drama. The film is based on a love-triangle theme and was released on June 13, 2025. Now, almost over a month later, the movie is coming to the small screens and will be accessible to all sorts of audiences. The production team A24 has officially confirmed the news. However, even though it received mixed reviews from the critics and initial viewers, the movie generated quite a hype.

For those who don’t know, the film revolves around Lucy Mason (Johnson), a young matchmaker who can easily find love for her clients but falls short when it comes to her own personal life. Lucy is trying to balance between her work and her love life, but finds herself torn between her flawed but handsome ex, John Finch (Evans), and a rich, charming young man who seems like a perfect match for her, Harry Castillo (Pascal). As she navigates her life in New York City, who she chooses is all about the movie. Scroll ahead to know when and where it’s going to be streamed for the online audience.

When, Where & How To Watch Materialists?

According to A24, as stated by USA Today, Materialists will be available for purchase on the digital platforms from July 22, 2025. It can be streamed after renting on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google TV/YouTube Movies. For the US audience, the movie will be available to access via Fandango at Home and local cable providers. However, despite the OTT release, the film will continue to run in the theatres and will try to generate more money from the worldwide box office.

Dakota Johnson was kind of on a spree to disappoint her fans. After the depressing box office collection of Madame Web, her fans had expected a lot from her latest film, Materialists. It featured names like Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, so it naturally heightened the anticipation. Although it minted the money that covered their budget, it still cannot be considered a hit movie.

Made with a budget of $20 million, the film could only gross $50 million at the worldwide box office, with $35.6 million from domestic markets and $14.4 million internationally, as per Box Office Mojo. It also got a nomination at the Oscars, among all the other accolades. However, as it earned $12 million on the opening day, it became A24’s third-highest opening of all time, following Civil War and Hereditary.

Despite all these, a lot of fans expressed their frustrations over the movie and how basic the storyline is. Many even shared disappointment in Dakota Johnson’s character as she makes a choice that she shouldn’t have taken (practically). But, guess what, everything is fair in love and war.

Keeping you away from all the spoilers here so that you can watch it on the streaming platform and know it for yourself. Materialists will be available on OTT giants from July 22, 2025.

Check out the trailer here:

