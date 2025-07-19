The youngest UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, talented actress, entrepreneur, animal lover, wife, daughter, and a good friend – she proudly boasts each title. She is none other than Millie Bobby Brown. The young Hollywood star is now an icon with millions of followers on social media platforms and a massive fandom of her own. Millie had her breakthrough with her performance as Eleven in Stranger Things; the rest is history.

But before making it big with Stranger Things, the actress was almost on the verge of quitting acting as she faced several rejections. At the same time, her family also faced financial struggles. Despite having an impressive resume featuring her appearance in shows like Modern Family, Millie Bobby Brown faced rejections in the early phase of her career. The actress has also been vocal about the issues.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in the final season of ‘STRANGER THINGS’ pic.twitter.com/uxdOgJSBVR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown Once Revealed How Her Family Struggled During Her Failed Auditions

During one conversation with SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how much she and her family struggled financially when she failed to land jobs in the acting industry. She said, “I kept getting nos, and I was like ‘It’s okay, it’s gonna happen.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, cuz we are running out of money.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, and I need to rethink this’.” The actress then explained how she appeared in gigs like Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, and even shot a lead in Intruders. But after that, she moved back to England and started attending school.

Millie Bobby Brown grew up with limited financial resources, and her family faced many monetary issues while trying to support her acting career. The expenses included moving to Florida and then to California from their native place in England, so they had to go back and forth a lot of times. So, when she was not getting proper acting jobs, her family was almost on the verge of being broke.

Millie Bobby Brown Wished To Play Lyanna Mormont In Game Of Thrones But Fate Had Other Plans

Millie had talked about her desire to play the little girl, Lyanna Mormont, in Game of Thrones in many interviews. She had even auditioned for that character but unfortunately, that didn’t work out. However, on the same day, the actress went for another audition, and that was for a Netflix project. No brownie points for guessing this because we all know it was Stranger Things.

During the same conversation, Millie said, “One day I went for a Game of Thrones audition and I was like ‘This is it, this is gonna be my big break’. And I didn’t get it, and I was ‘Okay, we’re done.’ But on the same day, I went for an audition for Stranger Things, and the rest is history.” After becoming the face of the globally successful sci-fi thriller series, Millie’s life and career changed for the better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mills ❤️ (@lovemilliev)

While Last of Us star Bella Ramsey ended up playing Lady Mormont in Game of Thrones, Millie Bobby Brown became a phenomenon in her own right.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Gringo Hunters Becomes Surprise Streaming Hit As It Enters Netflix Global Top 10 In Just 5 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News