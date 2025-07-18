The infamous Idaho College murders pushed their way back into headlines once again, not through courtrooms this time, but through streaming charts. According to Flixpatrol, three separate documentaries about the brutal 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students have taken over platforms like Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video, all within days of the killer’s guilty plea on July 2.

Peacock, Hulu, and Prime Video Release Competing True Crime Documentaries

Peacock jumped the gun first by dropping The Idaho Student Murders on July 3, 2025. Then, just a couple of days later, Hulu followed with Idaho College Murders and by July 11, Prime Video joined in with One Night in Idaho: The College Murders. Each one circled around the same horrific case but chose their own path in how the story was told.

Bryan Kohberger’s Guilty Plea Triggers Renewed Interest

All this comes right before sentencing of the perpetrator, which is scheduled for July 23. Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University Ph.D. student, admitted to stabbing four students to death, but left out any explanation. He did not provide any motive behind the brutal crime and no murder weapon was ever found. As a result, even after his confession, many things remain unanswered.

Bryan Kohberger has confessed to the 2022 murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. pic.twitter.com/8mFsB1SZN8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2025

However, viewers flocked in numbers even though questions still float. As of now, Prime Video’s series sits at No. 3, while Peacock’s doc was the platform’s No 1 show on July 16, alongside Hulu’s version, which held its ground at No. 10.

Each Idaho Murders Documentary Offers a Different Angle

According to Screenrant, the Prime Video series leans into personal accounts. It includes interviews with people close to the victims and features insight from a former FBI agent, Howard Blum, alongside legal experts.

Hulu focused more on piecing together the investigation itself, with crime journalists and specialists offering breakdowns of evidence and possible angles. The Peacock release stayed general but effective in framing the timeline of events.

Though the case already dominated headlines in 2022, the way each documentary frames the same tragedy seems to have kept people watching.

