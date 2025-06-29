Hulu’s got something that might keep you glued to your screen for quite a while. If you’re into shows that somehow keep going season after season without losing their edge, Archer might be exactly what you’re looking for. This animated series has carved out its own space, even with giants like The Simpsons and Family Guy hogging the spotlight for years.

Starting in 2010, Archer featured sharp writing, slick animation, and a voice cast that really knew how to deliver. Over time, it built a solid fan base and kept the quality high, not an easy feat across 14 seasons and more than 140 episodes.

One for all and all for Archer. All episodes of FX’s Archer are now streaming on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/nbqI4uuMQt — Archer (@archerfxx) October 14, 2022

What Is Archer About?

Archer began in 2010 and has grown into one of those shows people casually rewatch, quote without meaning to, and low-key recommend any time someone says they’re between series. It’s got elements of spy thrillers, awkward office politics, and adult humor, all mashed together in a style that somehow works.

Voices you might instantly recognize pop up throughout. H. Jon Benjamin leads the way (you’ve heard him in Bob’s Burgers), along with Jessica Walter from Arrested Development and Chris Parnell from Rick and Morty. That mix alone adds a lot to the show’s personality.

Critics & Fans Love Archer Alike

Critics were on board from the beginning. The first season hit the ground running, and a bunch of the following seasons even landed perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have described it as a mix of James Bond, The Office, and adult cartoons, and that’s honestly a pretty spot-on summary.

One viewer on X tweeted, “Archer, on Hulu, is insanely hilarious.” Another added, “Hulu randomly started playing the show Archer and it’s pretty funny ngl lol.”

Archer, on Hulu, is insanely hilarious — Chiefs Insider+ (@Chiefs247365) February 17, 2025

Hulu randomly started playing the show Archer and it’s pretty funny ngl lol — 𝔧𝔬𝔫𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 ⛓ (@Johnnymanee_) June 19, 2024

A third user said, “I just started watching Archer from the beginning. Such a great show. Would catch rents on FXX, but since we got rid of cable, I started it on Hulu.” Someone else wrote, “Archer on Hulu is an amazing watch if you like adult cartoons.”

I just started watching Archer from the beginning. Such a great show. Would catch rents on FXX, but since we got rid of cable, I started it on Hulu. — BOOM ² (@FatPowerForward) May 3, 2024

Archer on Hulu is an amazing watch if you like adult cartoons — VensinGray (@VensinGray) March 29, 2024

Archer may not be getting a 15th season as the run officially ended, but that doesn’t mean it’s done being enjoyed. Every episode is now available on Hulu, so you can dive in from the start or pick up wherever you like.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Release Date Update — When Is The Anime Movie Arriving In Indian Theatres?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News