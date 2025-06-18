Rick and Morty has always thrived on chaos, but fans might’ve missed a more subtle bombshell in season 8, episode 4. The show may have quietly pulled the plug on a tradition that’s been alive since season 1. Holiday episodes, The Last Temptation of Jerry, might be the last time we see Rick, Morty, and the rest of the Smith clan tangled in festive mayhem.

At first glance, the episode plays like another bonkers detour, Jerry runs over the Easter Bunny and inherits its spirit, triggering a ridiculous, over-the-top Easter disaster. Classic Rick and Morty insanity, right? But here’s where it hits differently: by the end of the episode, the Smiths aren’t just done with Easter. They’re done with every holiday. In a swift, punchy montage, we see them sabotaging Fourth of July cookouts, skipping Thanksgiving, and ditching every festive tradition in favor of chaos and pizza.

Rick and Morty might be done decking the halls — awkwardly

Morty doesn’t mince words when he says, “I’m happy we did all the other religious holidays off-screen.” And just like that, the message is clear: this could be the end of Rick and Morty’s holiday escapades. No more Anatomy Park Christmases or weirdly placed festive explosions. The tradition that brought us candy cane chaos and space snakes in Santa hats? Possibly retired for good.

That’s a major shift for a show that’s prided itself on flipping tropes like holiday specials on their head. And sure, The Last Temptation of Jerry has its laughs, but compared to earlier efforts, it’s one of the weaker seasonal spins. The plot goes for shock value over sharp writing. Jerry’s transformation into a seductive Easter spirit is more cringe than clever. Even for a show that thrives on discomfort, this one feels off.

Rick and Morty’s holiday specials might be over but don’t count them out just yet

Now, here’s the catch, Rick and Morty is greenlit through season 12. That’s at least four more seasons of galactic nonsense. And if we’ve learned anything from this series, it’s that nothing ever really sticks. The show has reversed everything from deaths to divorces. So, ruling out a future holiday special might be jumping the gun.

A cheeky Valentine’s Day episode was a misfired Earth Day experiment or a Morty-led secret Christmas? There’s room for all of it, even with the Smiths swearing off celebrations. It wouldn’t take much to revive the tradition maybe not as a full-on homage, but as a chaotic background detail or rogue adventure with holiday vibes.

But if The Last Temptation of Jerry was the send-off, it’s a soft exit. Not exactly the holiday blowout fans expected. And that’s what stings. After 12 years of turning every season into an off-kilter celebration, the show deserved a finale worthy of its festive history, not a fizzling Easter fever dream.

