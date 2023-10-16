The animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty is known for its dark humor and satirical take on various sci-fi and pop culture tropes. Season 7 of the sitcom premiered on Sunday night, with Adult Swim finally revealing the names of voice actors who replaced Justin Roiland.

For the unversed, Adult Swim terminated Roiland following his domestic violence charge in January. He had been the co-creator of the animated science fiction sitcom alongside Dan Harmon and had provided voices for various characters on the show. However, in March, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charge.

Although the new voices for the characters were initially introduced in the Season 7 trailer in September, the actors’ identities remained undisclosed. Now, the mystery is unveiled, as Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have taken on the roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

Their names were prominently featured in the credits of Season 7, Episode 1. Notably, this episode departed from the usual opening credits, including the line “Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon,” a departure from the format used in previous seasons. This change was introduced just before the show’s highly-anticipated premiere, Adult Swim said, “We’re actually going to continue to keep the names of the new voice cast actors confidential until Sunday night’s East Coast premiere,” as per Variety.

Following the Season 7 premiere, fans had a wide range of reactions. On one side, some believed that the new voices didn’t quite honor the legacy of Rick and Morty, while on the other, there were those who praised the new actors, commending their performance. Here are some reactions:

Ricks voice is worse than I even thought :/ practically unwatchable maybe it’ll get better #RickandMorty — Tommy Decker (@TommyDeckerx) October 16, 2023

#RickandMorty SPOILERS // S7E1 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/T10ht4A6Jt — LASM X | COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@Animation_KJ) October 16, 2023

@arwatson714 @Matt_LoneWolf1 @brutalpuncher1 @jazzy_j_97

Your new voice actors for Rick & Morty Season 7 and onwards are: Ian Cardoni – Rick

Harry Belden – Morty Congratulations to both these talented actors. And they'll do justice being Rick & Morty. #RickAndMorty 👏👏👏👏👏 — THE BELLYBUTTON EATER (@RandolphPinckn3) October 16, 2023

The guy I used to know, who based his entire personality around Justin Roiland, is probably having an angry screaming fit after seeing tonight's Rick & Morty premier. — Föndle (@FondlePunch) October 16, 2023

Season 7 episode one of Rick and Morty spoilers without context. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/nMYrKkqnab — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) October 16, 2023

The new episode of Rick and Morty was good and enjoyed watching, so far enjoying Season 7 after the first episode and I can’t wait to watch more every week, also here’s are the new cast of Rick and Morty. Rating 8/10 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/0xCBUoYU0S — 👻🎃Amity/Spooky Gamer 1911👻🎃  (@protweetyt) October 16, 2023

Just finished watching tonight’s first episode of #rickAndMorty season 7 on #adultswim and I have to say this episode was pretty good and hilarious as usual. Really liked how #LucasGray and @nickrutherford did the directing and writing for this episode. — TheGreatestGamer1677 (@TownerFrank) October 16, 2023

Okay, the new voice actor for Rick isn't jarring. They pretty much nailed the voice. #RickAndMorty — Michael (Variant From Earth-92131) (@SecretAvenger22) October 16, 2023

“Rick and Morty” tracks the escapades of the namesake duo, a quirky grandfather and his easily influenced grandson, as they embark on interdimensional journeys. Alongside the trailer, Adult Swim playfully teased the new voices in the logline for the forthcoming season: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever,” the summary reads.

“Rick and Morty” made its debut in 2013 and has garnered critical acclaim ever since. Season 7, which premiered on Adult Swim on October 15, brings with it a fresh batch of 10 new episodes.

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office: Officially Crowned As The Highest-Grossing Concert Movie Ever Dethroning Justin Bieber: Never Say Never By Crossing Its Lifetime In The Opening Weekend Itself!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News