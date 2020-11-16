Recently it was reported that adult animated science fiction sitcom Rick and Morty has been renewed for the fifth season. It was a part of a long-term deal in May 2018 that ordered 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons. Now the co-creator Dan Harmon has made an announcement regarding the show.

The Adult Swim animated series, which was premiered in 2013, follows the story of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith. The central characters split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures. The series received widespread critical acclamation for originality, creativity and humour.

While a premiere date has not been announced yet, the co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed that the show’s team is already working on season 7. However, the shows’ season 4 finished airing this year. Harmon during a virtual panel at the Adult Swim Festival 2020, answered fan’s questions and unpack season 4. He even teased by saying, “I think we’re working on season 7 right now, I can’t even keep track. I wouldn’t know if I were spoiling season 5 or season 6.”

The co-creator also mentioned that the viewers of the show should expect “pretty groovy things coming regarding Beth…Space Beth was not a one-off character.” Interestingly, when the events of COVID-19 have largely impacted many film and television productions since March, it seems the events had a positive impact on Rick and Morty series.

In another virtual event, Dan Harmon had said that the lockdown has helped those working on the show focus. Based on the information, it comes as no surprise that they’re already turning their attention to season 7. Since the creative team is working ahead, fans can expect to get those seasons on the air in a timely fashion.

Moreover, now fans are aware that they have at least until season 7 with Rick, Morty, Summer, Jerry, and Beth. Considering the 70-episode order, viewers can expect even more. While the Rick and Morty team continues to work on the upcoming seasons, viewers can refresh their memories by streaming seasons 1-4 which is now streaming on Netflix.

