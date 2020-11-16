The Crown, a Netflix’s historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is well into its fourth season now, but there is trouble brewing for the show and its creators. According to palace sources and those close to the heir-apparent, Prince Charles, the family (especially the prince) is not happy.

The Crown Season 4 released yesterday (November 15) on the content streaming platform and has already created outrage in the palace. Friends of the Prince claiming it is “trolling with a Hollywood budget” and has “hijacked and exploited” the lives of those in question.

The fourth season of The Crown begins around the time of Lord Mountbatten’s assassination in 1979 and concludes around the ousting of Margaret Thatcher in 1990. While these topics are not making the headlines, it is the way the show has depicted Prince Charles meeting and marrying Diana (then Diana Frances Spencer) while maintaining his affair with the then-married Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Said an insider close to the Royal, “‘This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited.”

The source continued talking about The Crown saying, “In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings. That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth.”

A palace source said, “The new series (The Crown Season 4) paints the Prince and Duchess in a very unflattering light but at least at the start of reality shows like The Only Way Is Essex they admit that some scenes have been invented for entertainment.”

The palace source continued, “‘There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories – it’s all very two-dimensional. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget. The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened.”

Another insider told the portal that the scenes showing Diana eating food before vomiting into a toilet are so graphic that they will carry on-screen warnings. The same source added that these scenes and the public reminder of his parents’ bitter split will no doubt also irritate Prince William. The insider said, “The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it (The Crown). He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money,’ the source said.

This isn’t the first time The Crown hasn’t set well with the Royals. The portal also noted that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were angry with the previous season as well.

