‘You get the best of both worlds’, every 90s kids are aware of these lyrics. As Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus made our mid-2000s happening with her Disney show and performances. The show also starred her real-life father Billy Ray Cyrus as her on-screen dad. Apart from the duo, it also starred Emily Osment, Jason Earles and Mitchel Musso.

The final episode of Hannah Montana aired in 2011. But it feels like yesterday since the show got over. If you think just because Miley is a singer, it was easy for her to do the show, you are mistaken. Earlier, the singer-actress revealed how challenging it was sometimes.

In 2015, Miley Cyrus said that she used to work daily for 12 hours to shoot the show. In an interaction with Marie Claire, the Midnight Sky singer said, “Every morning, I was getting coffee jammed down my throat to wake me up. I just had to keep going, be tough, be strong. Everything happened to me on that set.”

Miley Cyrus’ mother was worried that her daughter might get seasonal affective disorder. Cyrus also talked about hey paycheck she used to get while working on the show. In 2016, she told Elle that she wasn’t aware of anything regarding negotiating her salary.

“I just wanted to be on TV. I mean, at one point—they’ll probably kill me for saying it—I was probably the least paid person on my [Hannah Montana] cast because I didn’t know any better. I was just like, I can be on Disney! Yeah, I want to do it!, added The Climb singer.

Miley Cyrus revealed, “My name was Miley on my show, but I didn’t own my name—we didn’t think about that. Like, Yeah, you can use my name on your show, sure! My mom started understanding how many people take advantage of a child, so she hired smart people to protect me in that way. I’m happy that when I was younger, people protected me and put me in a position where I can now control my music.”

Meanwhile, a while ago, the singer showed her interest in resurrecting her character, Hannah Montana. Since then, rumours of its prequel on Disney+ is grabbing headlines.

