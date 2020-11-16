No matter what the situation is currently, one cannot deny that Johnny Depp made the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise a blockbuster. The actor played the role of Jack Sparrow in 5 movies from 2003 to 2017. However, due to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reportedly lost the role.

Advertisement

As there are two new Pirates of The Caribbean movies coming up, fans hoped to see Depp reprise his role. One movie is a soft reboot that stars Guardians of The Galaxy’s Nebula, played by Karen Gillan. Whereas, the next movie stars Margot Robbie.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp fans were disheartened when they learned that the actor wouldn’t be reprising Jack Sparrow in any of the films. However, they are still hoping that he has a cameo at least in one of them. Now, the latest report states that not Jack, but his son might appear in the upcoming movie.

As reported by Patreon, insider Daniel Richtman revealed that Disney wants to bring in the picture, Jack Sparrow’s long lost son. They are doing this to compensate Johnny Depp not being a part Pirates of The Caribbean. He said, “Disney will introduce Jack’s lost Son to have another Sparrow in the franchise.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has also lost the Fantastic Beasts franchise. After he lost the battle with The Sun, Warner Bros asked the actor to resign. On his Instagram page, the actor had shared, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

“My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp,” wrote the actor.

Must Read: Justice League: Zack Snyder Is Letting Out Details From The Reshoot & It Includes Only 5 Mins Of Footage!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube