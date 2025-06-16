Despite their distinctly different acting styles, acclaimed Hollywood actors Tom Hanks, Will Smith, and Johnny Depp have delivered many memorable performances throughout their careers. It would have been a dream team if they had shared screen space for a film directed by an A-list filmmaker. Surprisingly, they almost did. The three superstars were once attached to star in an explosive action thriller. Although the movie was eventually made, it featured a completely different cast and director. Read on to find out what that film was and who ultimately starred in and directed it.

The Movie That Almost Starred Tom Hanks, Will Smith, and Johnny Depp

That film was Triple Frontier, which was released in 2019. As per a report by Screenrant, the action thriller was initially titled Sleeping Dogs, and it was supposed to be directed by Kathryn Bigelow (Director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty). Tom Hanks was cast in the film as a lead, and Johnny Depp was reportedly in talks for a lead role.

However, when the production schedule didn’t go as expected, the Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow left the project, and J.C. Chandor (Director of Margin Call) was roped in as the new director. Around this time, Will Smith’s name had cropped up for a lead role. But he had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts.

Other Popular Actors Who Were Almost Cast In Triple Frontier

In addition to Tom Hanks, Will Smith, and Johnny Depp, several other big names were attached to the project at different points during its development. The list includes Channing Tatum, Tom Hardy, Mahershala Ali, Casey Affleck, and Mark Wahlberg.

Who Was Finally Cast In Triple Frontier?

After a host of actors came in and left, the final cast of Triple Frontier was led by Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.

What Was Triple Frontier All About?

The action film revolves around five former Special Forces operatives (played by Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal) who join forces for a high-stakes mission in South America. They intend to rob a ruthless drug lord of his fortune. But the mission does not go as planned when greed and trust issues begin to develop among them.

Where To Watch Triple Frontier?

The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Is Triple Frontier Worth Watching?

If you are a fan of heist thrillers or military-themed action dramas combined with stunning visuals, Triple Frontier is definitely worth checking out. The film holds a critics’ score of 71% on the reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and a user rating of 6.5/10 on IMDb.

