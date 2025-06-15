Rachel Zegler’s Snow White didn’t shine in theatres, but it’s finally gaining traction, not on the big screen but from living rooms worldwide. After landing with a thud at the box office, the live-action remake has picked up speed on Disney+ and quickly climbed into the topmost rank of global streaming charts just days after release. According to Flixpatrol, it’s currently sitting at the top in the US and has also topped the charts in a dozen countries on its first day.

‘SNOW WHITE’ is currently the #1 trending film on Disney+ U.S. pic.twitter.com/st0JVg2oLl — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 13, 2025

Snow White Bombed At The Box Office Despite A Massive Budget

Snow White’s rebound comes after a rough start. The film opened domestically with only $42 million, which is a weak launch for something that cost Disney around $269 million to make. It didn’t take long for the numbers to crash further, and by the time it was pulled from theatres, global earnings hadn’t even cleared $210 million, closing at $205 million (via Box Office Mojo). That left Disney staring at a painful loss and yet another dent in their recent string of expensive bets.

Snow White Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $87 million

International – $118 million

Worldwide – $205 million

Casting Controversy & Fan Backlash Shadowed The Release

The project had been controversial from the start. Rachel Zegler’s casting stirred online debate, with critics upset it strayed from the 1937 animated original. Her comments during the press tour didn’t smooth things over either. She called the original film “dated” and critiqued the Prince Charming storyline, which rubbed many the wrong way. Then came

Peter Dinklage’s remarks about the dwarfs, which led to their replacement with CGI characters. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,” he said, per Indiewire. “They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

“You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough,” the Game of Thrones star added. As a result, actors disagreed publicly, and fans took sides after Dinklage’s comments, but the film became a magnet for outrage long before anyone watched it.

No one wants to admit this, but Peter Dinklage is probably just as responsible as Rachel Zeigler for all the money Disney about to lose on Snow White… pic.twitter.com/KNZfpVCNf2 — Josh (@JoshDenofNerds) March 20, 2025

Gal Gadot & Rachel Zegler’s Alleged Rift Added To The Drama Surrounding Snow White

Things were not much better behind the scenes. According to a report from Variety, the relationship between Zegler and her co-star Gal Gadot soured in the lead-up to the release. After a joint Oscars appearance, Zegler reportedly called Gadot a “professional pageant queen”, a comment seen as dismissive. Moreover, tensions grew when Zegler’s pro-Palestine posts clashed with Gadot’s background, especially after Gadot received death threats. Disney ended up footing the bill for extra security.

Snow White’s troubles didn’t stop with the headlines. Reviews were harsh, with critics giving it a 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb was even worse, with negative user ratings that dragged it to 1.8 out of 10. Still, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes reached 71%, hinting that viewers were more forgiving or curious than critics.

