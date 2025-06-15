Pixar’s Toy Story 5 is officially happening, and it’s not just cashing in on nostalgia, it’s stepping straight into the tech age. Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026, the fifth installment isn’t just reuniting Woody and Buzz. It’s also dragging them into a world where tablets talk back and toys are more irrelevant than ever. Yeah, Pixar’s playing with bigger questions this time, and the toy box? It’s gone digital.

Toy Story 5 Release Date

Bob Iger dropped the first bombshell back in 2023, but we now have a locked-in date: Toy Story 5 lands in theaters on June 19, 2026. It’s the perfect window for fans to revisit the past, process Woody’s emotional sendoff, and get ready for the most unexpected homecoming yet.

Toy Story 5 Cast

Tom Hanks is back as Woody. Tim Allen returns as Buzz. Joan Cusack as Jessie’s here too and this time, it’s apparently her story. Allen told WIVB that “the film is a lot about Jessie,” but assured fans that Woody and Buzz “do realign.”

Pixar’s bringing in some fresh voices too. Conan O’Brien revealed he’s voicing a character named Smarty Pants, while Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson steps in to voice Combat Carl after Carl Weathers’ passing. As for the villain, a sneaky tech tablet named Lily Pad? No voice actor has been confirmed yet, but the suspense is kind of working.

Toy Story 5 Plot

If Toy Story 4 was about letting go, Toy Story 5 is about catching up. Bonnie’s now eight, and she’s trading plush pals for electronics. Enter Lily Pad, the frog-shaped tablet villain who’s all about replacing toys with Wi-Fi-fueled friendships.

Pixar CCO Pete Docter broke it down at the Annecy Festival (via EW): “Lily can also be a bit sneaky and prickly to be around. And because, in her mind, it’s a lot better to be socialized, and Bonnie needs to move on from toys.” Basically, Jessie has a crisis on her hands and calls in Woody for backup. Buzz isn’t exactly thrilled, which sets up some solid emotional friction.

Toy Story 5 Latest Update

In classic Pixar fashion, the opening sequence sounds oddly philosophical. Multiple outlets confirmed it starts with Buzz waking up on a beach, surrounded by identical Buzz Lightyears from a crashed shipping container. They huddle around a fire, look up at the stars, and pledge allegiance to Star Command. No dialogue in the teaser, just vibes and a whole lot of Buzzes building rafts and heading into the ocean.

Finding Nemo’s Andrew Stanton and Elemental producer McKenna Harris are directing. Stanton also has writing credits across the entire franchise, so we’re in good hands. This could be the last Toy Story film or not. Pixar once thought Toy Story 2 would close the loop, and look where we are now.

If the toys are growing up with us, Toy Story 5 might be Pixar’s boldest swing yet.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Who Is Benoit Blanc? All About Daniel Craig’s Character In Knives Out Franchise Ahead Of Wake Up Dead Man Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News