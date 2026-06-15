Pixar’s Toy Story franchise was launched more than thirty years ago with the first film, which was released in 1995. That film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences and performed well at the box office. It grossed $401.2 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, and its critical and commercial success led to three sequels and a spin-off, titled Lightyear. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the next installment, Toy Story 5, which is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

So far, Pixar’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office is Inside Out 2, which earned a massive $1.699 billion globally. While it remains to be seen whether Toy Story 5 will be able to outgross Pixar’s biggest global hit, let’s take a look at how much theatrical profit the fifth film must earn to become the most profitable film in the Toy Story franchise.

Toy Story Franchise – Box Office Performance

Let’s take a look at how each film in the Toy Story franchise performed at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo, along with their estimated budgets and theatrical break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Toy Story (1995)

Worldwide Earnings: $401.2 million

Budget: $30 million

Break-Even: $75 million

2. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Worldwide Earnings: $487.1 million

Budget: $90 million

Break-Even: $225 million

3. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.067 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

4. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.073 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

5. Lightyear (2022)

Worldwide Earnings: $226.4 million

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Toy Story 4: $573 million Toy Story 3: $567 million Toy Story: $326.2 million Toy Story 2: $262.1 million Lightyear: -$273.6 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate For Toy Story 5

Based on the above estimates and calculations, it can be observed that Toy Story 4 generated the highest estimated theatrical profit of $573 million. So, to become the most successful entry in the franchise in terms of theatrical profit, Toy Story 5 must generate more than $573 million box office profit over its break-even point. Assuming Toy Story 5 has a similar production budget as Toy Story 4 (around $200 million), it would require $500 million to break even (2.5x multiplier rule). This suggests Toy Story 5 would need to earn more than $1.073 billion worldwide to surpass the theatrical profit of Toy Story 4. Let’s see if it can achieve this milestone.

What’s Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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