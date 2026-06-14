The first film in Disney’s Moana franchise was released in 2016, and it was followed by a sequel, Moana 2, which came out in 2024. While the original grossed $643.3 million worldwide against a $175 million budget, the sequel earned a massive $1.059 billion against a relatively lower $150 million budget. This suggests that the 2016 film delivered around 3.7x its budget, and the sequel earned a significantly higher 7.1x its budget. In fact, Moana 2 is one of the few films released in the last five years to have crossed the $1 billion worldwide mark.

Now, all eyes are on the live-action adaptation of the 2016 film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia, and on how it performs at the box office compared to its animated predecessors. The musical adventure is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026. Now, let’s take a look at the film’s estimated budget and what it would need to earn worldwide to break even and become profitable at the box office.

Moana (2026) – Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

Although Moana’s official budget has not yet been revealed, reports suggest the Dwayne Johnson-starrer cost $200 million+ to produce. Assuming a production budget of $200 million and using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, Moana would need to earn $500 million to break even at the box office. Once it reaches its theatrical break-even point, it will begin to generate a profit at the box office.

The average worldwide gross of the first two animated Moana films is around $851.1 million. If the live-action adaptation manages to earn over the current franchise average, it should comfortably cross its estimated $500 million break-even threshold. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clear only after its theatrical release.

What Is Moana (2026) About?

The film follows the adventures of Moana (Catherine Laga’aia), the daughter of village chief Tui. She leaves her home island for the first time and travels with the legendary demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to bring back prosperity to her people.

Moana (2026) Trailer

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