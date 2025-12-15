Dwayne Johnson is not only a massive Hollywood star, but his popularity has been worldwide since his days in WWE. After transitioning from WWE superstardom to Hollywood in the early 2000s, he initially leaned into charisma-driven, larger-than-life roles, becoming one of the most bankable global stars. He took a risk by pivoting to a serious role with The Smashing Machine after giving several hits in the comedy-action and action genres. It will decide his success ratio in 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Dwayne Johnson’s 2025 movies

Dwayne plays real-life MMA legend Mark Kerr, stepping away from polished blockbuster heroics into raw, physically punishing, and emotionally complex territory. It signals Johnson’s intent to be taken seriously as a dramatic actor, not just a box office force, positioning The Smashing Machine as a potential career-defining performance and a bridge from superstar branding to prestige cinema.

The Smashing Machine features Dwayne Johnson as the UFC champion Mark Kerr, depicting his career resurgence after struggling with substance abuse, while Emily Blunt plays Dawn Staple, Kerr’s girlfriend at the time.

Dwayne Johnson’s success ratio (2025)

Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine received positive reviews from critics, who gave it a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. It recorded one of the lowest opening weekends in Johnson’s career, collecting just $5.8 million on its debut at the domestic box office.

The film had an extremely underwhelming box office run. The Smashing Machine collected $11.4 million [via Box Office Mojo] in its domestic run and $9.6 million at the international box office. Combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total for Dwayne Johnson‘s films is $21.09 million.

It was made on a budget of $50 million, which is moderate compared to his other movies; yet, it failed to reach the break-even point at the box office. The film required $125 million to reach the break-even point, but it did not even surpass the $25 million mark worldwide. It did not even recover its production cost.

The Smashing Machine – $21.1 million

Therefore, Johnson has 0% success ratio in 2025 owing to the poor box office performance of The Smashing Machine. He was also a producer on the movie. Despite his star power, Johnson ended 2025 with a 0% success ratio, as his only release failed to translate into box-office wins. However, the result reflects a year of transition rather than decline, with Johnson deliberately stepping away from safe, crowd-pleasing spectacles. His performance in The Smashing Machine marked a creative pivot toward gritty, performance-driven cinema, prioritizing artistic credibility over commercial formulas—signaling a long-term recalibration rather than a loss of audience appeal.

About his future films

Dwayne Johnson will return with big-budget family movies, including the live-action Moana and the untitled Jumanji movie.

