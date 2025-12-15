Predator: Badlands is under pressure from multiple movies at the box office in North America. It is edging closer to its final major milestone at the domestic box office. Despite losing a large number of theaters in North America, the sci-fi flick has earned a record 6th weekend for any film featuring the Predator. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is almost at the end of its theatrical run, and it might receive one last major boost next weekend around the Christmas and New Year’s holiday. Despite being the highest-grossing film featuring the Predator, it is still far from breaking even. It is going after the $200 million milestone worldwide.

How much has the film earned on its 6th three-day weekend?

Elle Fanning‘s film, Predator: Badlands, collected a record collection among any movie with the character, as per Box Office Mojo. According to the box office database, the sci-fi flick collected $1 million on its sixth weekend, marking the biggest 6th weekend ever for any film featuring the Predator. Despite losing 815 theaters, the film has only dropped 46.2% from last weekend.

6th three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $280k

Saturday – $435k

Sunday – $285k

Total – $1 million

Hits the $90 million mark, a franchise first!

After thirty-eight days, Predator: Badlands collected $90 million at the domestic box office. It is the first among any film featuring the Predator. Although it is exactly $10 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone, will it be able to hit this mark? According to trade insights, the movie is tracking to earn between $90 million and $95 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

More about its box office collection

The film has also crossed the $90 million mark at the international box office. Its overseas collection stands at $91.8 million. Adding that to its $90.0 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Badlands is $181.8 million after five weeks. Made on a reported budget of $105 million, the movie requires $262.5 million to break even. Therefore, Badlands is losing at the box office. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

Box office summary

North America – $90.0 million

International – $91.8 million

Worldwide – $181.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 North America Box Office Day 19: Misses This Major Milestone, Despite A Strong 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News