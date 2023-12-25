As the Holiday season has officially started, we’ve got you covered for most of the days. If you need a relaxing couch session or want to spend time with your TV or laptop screens, we have the perfect list of the highest-grossing Christmas films ever.

Recently, while Bruce Willis ended the long pending debate about whether Die Hard is a Christmas film or not to Home Alone 3’s fan-made trailer starring Macaulay Culkin going viral on the internet, people are talking about the Christmas classics we’ve loved watching growing up, on Christmas or otherwise.

We’ve curated the list of top 5 highest-grossing films based on the theme of Christmas, which have raked in millions at the box office. While these films are yet again jumping the popularity charts, here’s a complete guide about the top five highest-grossing Christmas films in America – ranked according to their domestic box office numbers; here’s all you need to know.

1. Home Alone

Release Year – 1990

Box Office Domestic – $285 Million

Box Office Worldwide – $476 Million

IMDb rating – 7.7

Where To Watch – Free on Disney+Hotstar, Rent on Amazon Prime Video

What’s the film about – Starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and others, the film is about an 8-year-old boy who, by mistake, is locked in his apartment while his family sets out on a trip abroad during the Holiday season. As burglars try to break into the locked house, Kevin McCallister is the lone warrior and savior of the house.

2. The Grinch

Release Year – 2018

Box Office Domestic – $272 Million

Box Office Worldwide – $539 Million

IMDb rating – 6.4

Where To Watch – Free on Disney+Hotstar, Rent on Amazon Prime Video

What’s the film about – The Grinch is a fictional cartoon character created by Dr Suess. As it turned into a film, Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the Grinch in the first season. The film was the story of a Grinch, a grumpy creature who wants to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville!

3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Release Year – 2000

Box Office Domestic – $261 Million

Box Office Worldwide – $346 Million

IMDb rating – 6.3

Where To Watch – Netflix, Zee 5

What’s the film about? The sequel to The Grinch was directed by Ron Howard and voiced by Jim Carrey. The revenge-seeking Grinch comes back to ruin another Christmas for the town of Whoville.

4. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Release Year – 1992

Box Office Domestic – $173 Million

Box Office Worldwide – $358 Million

IMDb rating – 6.9

Where To Watch – Free on Disney+Hotstar, Rent on Amazon Prime Video

What’s the film about – The official synopsis of the film read, “One year after Kevin McCallister was left home alone and had to defeat a pair of bumbling burglars, he accidentally finds himself stranded in New York City – and the same criminals are not far behind.”

5. Elf

Release Year – 2003

Box Office Domestic – $178 Million

Box Office Worldwide – $228 Million

IMDb rating – 7.1

Where To Watch – Rent/Buy on Amazon Prime Video

What’s the film about – The official synopsis read, “Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.”

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and your comforters, dump yourself on that couch, and enjoy the holiday season with these films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

