Tom Cruise made a solid comeback last year with Top Gun Maverick and scored a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. Not only did the actor taste success after a long time, but he also got the first $1 billion film in his film career. One of the biggest reasons behind the film’s tremendous success was the goodwill of its predecessor, which came 36 years ago. Keep reading to know more!

Opened to mixed reviews

Directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun was released in 1986. Apart from Tom Cruise, the film also featured Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, and others in key roles. Upon its release, the action drama received mixed reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the aerial action scenes. However, several other aspects were criticized.

Interestingly, despite all the reactions from critics, Top Gun turned out to be a huge box office success, and reportedly, the screening of the film got a huge boost after its theatre count increased by almost 50% four weeks after its release. Over the years, the Tom Cruise starrer has attained a cult status among movie lovers.

A towering success at the box office!

In the original theatrical run, Top Gun raked in a staggering $353 million at the worldwide box office. It came against a budget of just $15 million, so one can only imagine the stature of the commercial success.

Going by the thumb rule of box office, any film needs to earn twice its budget to be a success and enter into a profit zone. So, going by that rule, back then, Top Gun had a breakeven at around $30 million. Subtracting this number from the lifetime collection, the film stands at returns of $323 million, which equals a profit of 1076.66%.

The sequel exceeded all expectations!

Thirty-six years later, Top Gun Maverick arrived and shattered all the projections. Riding high of unanimously positive reactions from both critics and audiences, the film went on to enjoy long theatrical run. It ended its journey at $1.49 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo, and emerged as a blockbuster.

After such a glorious reception, it is reported that Top Gun threequel might happen in the future.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office (North America): Marks A Disappointing Debut, Earns 58% Less Than Its Predecessor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News