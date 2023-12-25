It seems that the holiday season is going to end on a lackluster note for the North American box office as none of the films are making any impact. The biggest release among all is Aquaman 2, led by Jason Momoa, but it too has pulled off disappointing numbers during its opening weekend run by staying below the mark of $30 million. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrived in the domestic market on Friday, along with Thursday previews. Upon its arrival, the film received poor to mixed reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth isn’t favoring it. As a result, no major turnaround was seen, and numbers stayed extremely low during the Friday to Sunday run.

Aquaman 2’s dismal run at the North American box office

As per Variety’s report, Aquaman 2 earned $28 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office, and considering the Christmas holiday today, the 4-day run is expected to end at $40 million. It’s a very disappointing total, and if compared with the first installment, it’s a decline of 58%.

For the unversed, Aquaman did a business of $67.87 million during its opening weekend back in 2018, and this one, being a sequel, was expected to fare better, but right from the beginning, the film was surrounded by controversies. Also, Aquaman 2 marks the end of DCEU (DC Extended Universe), so there’s no clear vision about the character’s future in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU. As a result, there was always a lack of enthusiasm for this film among loyal DC fans.

One of the worst debuts for DCEU

If compared with DCEU’s previous releases’ opening weekend, Aquaman 2 has fared worse than The Flash ($55 million) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($30 million). It’s slightly better than Blue Beetle ($25 million).

Is Aquaman 2 going to end up below $100 million?

This year, MCU saw the biggest blow in the form of The Marvels. The film, led by Brie Larson, opened to a $47 million debut but wrapped up its lifetime run on a shocking note by earning just $84.46 million. Here, Aquaman 2 has earned less than the MCU film during the opening weekend, and if it fails to pick up the pace from here, we might see another shocker of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories.

Must Read: Hollywood Box Office 2023: Barbie Tops The List Of Top 10 Worldwide Grossers With $1.44 Billion But Stays Low In IMDb Ratings, Even Oppenheimer Misses The Top Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News