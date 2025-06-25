The Shanmuga Pandian starrer Tamil action film, Padai Thalaivan started off on a promising note but is now moving at a snail’s pace. This tedious performance is inevitably reflecting on the box office performance of the film. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Padai Thalaivan Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Shanmuga Pandian starrer reduced to a mere 1 lakh. This was also a sharp drop of around 50% since the movie amassed 2 lakh on its previous day which is clearly not a very good sign. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.37 crore.

The movie is most likely to wrap up below 8 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie now stands at film comes to 8.69 crore. Padai Thalaivan is also falling prey to the tough competition at the box office from the likes of Maaman and Thug Life.

Padai Thalaivan Box Office Collection Breakdown

Week 1: 7.2 crores

Day 12: 1 lakhs

Total: 7.37 crores

Has Padai Thalaivan Already Recovered Its Budget?

Reportedly, the Shanmuga Pandian starrer is mounted at a budget of 5 to 6 crores. If this is indeed true, then the movie has already garnered an ROI (Return On Investment) of between 2.37 crore to 1.37 crore. This results in the ROI percentage to be between 47% to 22%. That means, irrespective of its dismal pace, the film has managed to enter the safe zone.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Padai Thalaivan is directed by U Anbu. Apart from Shanmuga Pandian, the film also stars Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander and Munishkanth in the lead roles. The music of the movie has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025 here.

Must Read: Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 20: With Only 24% Budget Recovery, Kamal Haasan Starrer To Suffer Deficit Of More Than 150 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News