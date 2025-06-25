Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dhanush led Kuberaa opened to positive reviews on June 20, 2025. The crime drama ended its opening weekend on a good note, but the pace has slowed due to the mid-week blues. Scroll below for the day 5 box office collections!

How much has Kuberaa earned in India?

There’s no significant competition at the ticket windows. The word-of-mouth is positive, but Sekhar Kammula’s directorial is struggling to maintain a solid momentum. As per Sacnilk, Kuberaa added an estimated 5.41 crores to the kitty on day 5. It suffered another 20% drop in collections compared to 6.80 crores earned on the first Monday.

The Telugu belt contributed 3.77 crores to the total collections on the first Tuesday. The remaining sum comes from Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The overall net collections in India stand at 60.71 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings surge to 71.63 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Kuberaa below:

Day 1 – 14.75 crores

Day 2 – 16.5 crores

Day 3 – 17.25 crores

Day 4 – 6.80 crores

Day 5 – 5.41 crores

Total: 60.71 crores

Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the overseas box office, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has accumulated 23.50 crore gross in 5 days. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide total comes to 95.13 crore gross.

Kuberaa is now only 4.87 crores away from entering the 100 crore club at the global box office. It would be only the 5th Tollywood film of 2025 to achieve the milestone.

Check out the Telugu films of 2025 that entered the 100 crore club worldwide:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores HIT: The Third Case: 120.58 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 19: Only 4.85 Crores Away From Beating Every Single Akshay Kumar Film In Post-Covid Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News