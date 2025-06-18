Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are back in the spotlight with rumours of dating, after they appear to be leaving Mumbai airport together, with everyone paying attention that they are getting into the same car. Both actors were discreetly wearing masks. Vijay got out of the airport and got into his car first, and Rashmika came shortly after. They did a good job of trying to be inconspicuous, but they were blatantly photographed side by side in the backseat by the paparazzi, as per News 18.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Really Together?

Rumours about the two stars being in a relationship have surfaced for many years. The initial buzz started due to their chemistry on screen in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and fans have noted other signs that possibly led them to believe they could be more than friends. From posting vacation photographs at the same places, as well as Rashmika being seen at Vijay’s house often, fans have a lot of clues to piece together.

Our favs #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna just got spotted together after ages!! My heart’s so full 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ku1Z2Nv75J — Lilly ✨ (@therwdygirl) June 18, 2025

In 2024, they both went public about their relationship status, but did not disclose their partners, which made fans even more curious. Rashmika Mandanna even watched Pushpa 2 in a theatre with Vijay’s family, and many believe they celebrated her birthday together earlier this year.

At a recent event for her upcoming film Kuberaa, Rashmika was asked what quality she’d like to copy from Vijay. She replied with a blush, “Everything, take it all,” sending fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, Vijay recently said he isn’t currently looking for a life partner, leaving everyone guessing about where things really stand between them.

Kai logo ke liye Burnol moment 😂

Old chhapries stay away from this video 😂😂#RashmikaMandanna#VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/2He7MgHRKQ — Rashmi Mishra (@Rashmimishra96) June 15, 2025

What’s Next For Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda?

Both stars are currently working on several films. Rashmika is filming Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, which will be released on Diwali 2025. She’ll also return as Srivalli in Pushpa 3 and appear in movies like Kuberaa, The Girlfriend, Cocktail 2, and Ek Saath Do Do.

Vijay Deverakonda will soon appear in Kingdom, a Telugu spy thriller that will be released on July 4. He also has projects like SVC 59 and VD14, a period drama set in British times.

While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed their relationship, their recent airport appearance has definitely got fans talking again.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Ram Charan’s Peddi Secures Massive OTT Deal With Netflix Ahead Of Release—Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News