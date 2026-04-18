Vijay Deverakonda teased with a poster of his next film, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv. The announcement of the new film has fueled excitement among his fans. This project brings together the Telugu actor and director Shouryuv, who last delivered Hi Nanna. The film has a global approach, which has piqued further curiosity.

Following Hi Nanna’s emotional tone, director Shouryuv is taking a different route. This project seems to be aiming for something bigger and more ambitious. However, not much is known about the story yet; early hits suggest a larger cinematic world.

First Look Poster Hints At A Darker Tone

The first look poster of VDxShouryuv caught attention for its unusual visuals, showcasing Vijay Deverakonda walking forward, holding four dogs on metal leashes, while 6–7 men walk behind him. The setup feels intense and slightly mysterious, hinting at power, control, and dominance.

There’s also a raw, rugged vibe to the look, suggesting that the film might explore a darker or more complex world rather than a straightforward story. While the makers haven’t revealed much yet, the poster clearly hints that this project could be visually different and possibly set in a unique cinematic space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Global Crew Behind The Project

One of the biggest talking points of the film is the team behind it. Cinematographer Alejandro Martínez, known for his work on House of the Dragon, is part of the project. The VFX team also includes international names who have worked on films like Snowpiercer and Gods of Egypt.

Music will be handled by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who has collaborated with the director before. Editor Praveen Antony, production designer Suresh Selvarajan, and costume designer Sachin Lovalekar are also part of the crew.

With VDxShouryuv! Superstar Vijay Deverakonda and ace director Shouryuv have joined hands for a one-of-a-kind film; it is the biggest announcement. Unveiling an electrifying poster, the makers have promised to deliver world-class cinema, bringing together global talent for this cinematic extravaganza. For now, details are limited, but with a global team and strong buzz, this is one project to watch out for.

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