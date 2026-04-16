Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu follows a nonlinear narrative, but in this explainer, we present it in a linear way based on our interpretation. The film may seem to have multiple timelines, but in the traditional sense, it does not. As far as we can tell, there is only one timeline, and it is not a conventional time loop. Instead, the characters travel through time within a single timeline, repeatedly altering it to achieve a different outcome.

So, there is only one timeline, and it changes whenever blood is spilled or loud noises are produced on that land. At those moments, the deity shifts individuals between the past and the present, effectively giving them the ability to reshape the course of events.

Portuguese Invasion & The Origin Of The Curse

Let’s begin in the past. Before the Portuguese arrived in India, the location where the time travel occurs was home to a temple dedicated to a crow-headed deity. Crows were considered sacred, and expecting mothers would offer them food, hoping for a bright future for their unborn children.

When the Portuguese arrived, they showed no reverence for such beliefs. They destroyed temples and looted anything of value. They attempted to do the same here, but they were unable to remove the statue of the crow deity. Enraged, they chose to massacre both the people and the crows in that place.

Until then, the deity had been peaceful, blessing the land with prosperity. But this act of violence transformed it into something far more dangerous. Consumed by anger, the deity gained the power to influence time itself. It began transporting anyone who shed blood or created a loud noise on that land across time, trapping the Portuguese within it.

From that moment on, anyone present during instances of bloodshed or loud noise in that place became bound to it, forced to move through time with each such event, endlessly caught within its shifting timeline. Even when they find themselves in a stable moment, they cannot easily escape the forest. A spatial loop traps them, where walking in any direction eventually leads them back to the starting point. This loop is not related to time and can be broken by moving in a spiral pattern around the temple to gradually make their way outward, but not everyone is aware of this.

1994 Incident: Prisoner Escape That Triggered The Curse

Now moving to 1994. Although several people had already trapped themselves in that place before, we’ll set those aside for simplicity. In 1994, a team of police officers, including the protagonist’s father, became trapped there. They were transporting prisoners through the forest when the prisoners attempted to escape. During the chase, a gunshot was fired, triggering the curse and trapping both the criminals and the policemen in that place.

As a result, the protagonist grew up without a father. The incident devastated his mother, affecting her mentally and physically, and she eventually passed away, leaving him an orphan.

Present Day: Anand’s Journey & The Timeline Shifts

In the present day, the protagonist Anand is a civil police officer, following in his father’s footsteps. His life begins to echo his father’s fate. His wife gives birth to a baby girl, and he is transferred to a police station near the forest where the deity exists, the same place where his father went missing.

Anand, along with two other officers, enters the forest to rescue a Tamil Nadu police officer who has been communicating with them via a wireless push-to-talk set. However, when the rescue team reaches the location, they find only skeletal remains and the device.

Soon after, a drop of blood accidentally falls onto the ground, triggering the curse. Anand and the others begin shifting through time, moving back and forth repeatedly. Each instance of bloodshed or loud noise causes them to be transported between different points in time.

During one such shift, Anand meets a man marking trees with a spiral pattern. The man explains the history of the Portuguese and tells Anand that the only way to escape is to prevent the original sin they committed. By doing so, they can stop the deity from turning vengeful, prevent the curse, and erase this reality altogether.

Soon, Anand is shifted through time again and encounters his father. He helps him escape back to 1994 by following the spiral path around the temple, using trees as reference points. After ensuring his father’s escape, Anand returns and takes his life by shooting himself, resetting the timeline.

He then awakens in a new reality where his father is alive. He sees his newborn daughter again and is transferred once more to the same locality near the forest, this time as a sub-inspector instead of a civil police officer. On the way, the police Bolero transporting him meets with an accident and hits a girl, who dies on the way to the hospital.

Anand takes her phone and finds a photo of himself with her, realizing that she is his daughter from the future, now grown up, who had traveled back in time and is now dead in his arms. In the final moments, Anand sees the Portuguese in the forest and finally understands what must be done. To save his daughter and everyone else trapped in the curse, he must return to the forest and prevent the senseless violence committed by the Portuguese from ever happening.

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