Olivia Wilde is considered one of the most popular figures in Hollywood, with a thriving career in acting and directing. She has earned a name for herself with her work in television dramas and numerous commercial hits. She is known for her versatile range, including science fiction, biography, action, and comedy. Over the years, her big hits have earned millions at the box office, providing her with an evergreen appeal in Hollywood.

Here are Wilde’s top five highest-grossing movies worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Tron: Legacy (2010)

Release Date: December 17, 2010

December 17, 2010 Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Worldwide Gross : $400 Million

: $400 Million IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: The film was the sequel to the iconic Disney film Tron, released in 2010. Actress Olivia Wilde played Quorra, a highly skilled and evolved form of digital life that existed in the virtual universe known as the Grid. The action-packed character was widely appreciated, and it gained a huge fan following.

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Release Date: November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021 Director: Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman Worldwide Gross: $204.4 Million

$204.4 Million IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Streaming On: Disney+, Hulu

Plot: This supernatural comedy-adventure film was released in 2021, reviving the classic franchise for a new generation. Wilde made a small yet impactful appearance as Gozer, the powerful supernatural entity and the film’s primary villain. Her character and get-up became key features of the installment.

3. Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Release Date : July 29, 2011

: July 29, 2011 Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Worldwide Gross : $174.8 Million

: $174.8 Million IMDb Rating : 6.0/10

: 6.0/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The film offered a unique blend of western action with sci-fi elements and comprised a star-studded cast. In the storyline, Wilde played Ella Swenson, a woman with a secret connection to the alien invasion.

4. In Time (2011)

Release Date : October 28, 2011

: October 28, 2011 Director: Andrew Niccol

Andrew Niccol Worldwide Gross: $173.93 Million

$173.93 Million IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Hulu

Plot: In this sci-fi future-themed film, Olivia Wilde played the character of Rachel Salas, who was the mother of the lead character, played by Justin Timberlake. Despite being only a few years older than Timberlake, she delivered an emotionally convincing performance.

5. Rush (2013)

Release Date : September 27, 2013

: September 27, 2013 Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Worldwide Gross : $93.3 Million

: $93.3 Million IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

The film was released in 2013 and was based on the real-life Formula One competition between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. It became one of the classics of the car-racing movie genre. Wilde played the role of Suzy Miller, who was a model and the wife of the racing star James Hunt. The movie gained popularity for its thrilling racing scenes and the appreciable performances.

Olivia Wilde is an immensely talented actor, director, and producer, and she strengthened her position in the entertainment industry with sheer diligence. Whether handling projects on her own or working alongside Hollywood legends, she has consistently shown her versatility over the decades.

The actress will next be seen in the thriller films I Want Your Sex, The Invite, and Monkey Hill.

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