The PAW Patrol universe is getting a lot bigger and wilder with the newest addition of Dino. The PAW Patrol pups are heading into their biggest adventure yet, and this time, dinosaurs are part of the mission. After several successful films and TV shows, the beloved franchise is expanding with PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie.

The latest installment introduces an island full of dinosaurs, including a new dinosaur named Rhubarb and fan-favorite Timmy the T. Rex. Packed with new characters, larger-than-life rescues, and plenty of family-friendly fun, the upcoming movie is already generating excitement among young fans.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Plot

The story is about the PAW Patrol pups getting stranded on an uncharted tropical island after their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm. The island is home to living dinosaurs, and the challenge they face is something they have never encountered before. During the adventure, the pups meet Rex, a dog who has lived on the island for years and knows everything about the prehistoric inhabitants.

However, things take a dangerous turn when Mayor Humdinger’s actions trigger a dormant volcano, putting the island and its dinosaur population at risk. The pups must then embark on a series of large-scale rescue missions to prevent disaster and protect their new friends before the island goes extinct.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Cast & Characters

Welcome to the Jurassic Bark as the Paw Patrol introduces a new dinosaur adventure. The film has announced an adorable dino named Rhubarb, a lovable new dinosaur set to join the action. Joining Rhubarb on this prehistoric adventure is an exciting Dino Pack featuring fan-favorite Timmy the T-Rex and a host of other dinosaur friends who bring the island’s vibrant world to life.

The movie features a voice cast that includes McKenna Grace, Jameela Jamil, Terry Crews, and Jennifer Hudson. Several familiar PAW Patrol characters will also return, alongside new dinosaur friends that play important roles in the story.

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PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Release Date

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is scheduled to arrive in US theaters on August 14, 2026. The film marks the franchise’s first feature-length adventure centered entirely around dinosaurs. Packed with larger-than-life rescues, thrilling adventures, and plenty of heart, the upcoming film promises an unforgettable ride for families and young fans alike.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Teaser Trailer

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