Hugh Jackman’s mystery-comedy film, The Sheep Detectives, was released on May 8, 2026, and will complete four weeks in theaters this Friday. With a current 95% critics’ score and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it ranks as one of Hugh Jackman’s best-reviewed movies ever. At the domestic box office, the film has already surpassed the $50 million milestone and is closing in on the $100 million mark at the global box office.

The Sheep Detectives was reportedly made on a $75 million budget, so it was estimated to need around $187.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. However, with a current worldwide total of $94.3 million, it appears unlikely that the film can close the substantial $93.2 million gap to achieve the break-even target.

As it continues its ongoing theatrical run, it has surpassed the worldwide earnings of several popular 2026 films, including Send Help, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, and Reminders of Him, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. And now, it is closing in on the worldwide total of Kristoffer Borgli’s romantic dark comedy, The Drama. Let’s take a look at how much more The Sheep Detectives needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Sheep Detectives vs. The Drama – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, The Sheep Detectives and The Drama, compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Sheep Detectives—Box Office Summary

North America: $54.6 million

International: $39.7 million

Worldwide: $94.3 million

The Drama—Box Office Summary

North America: $48.1 million

International: $77.8 million

Worldwide: $125.9 million

What The Numbers Indicate

From the above numbers, it is clear that although The Sheep Detectives has already surpassed the domestic earnings of The Drama, it is still trailing the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson-starrer in worldwide earnings. As of now, the Hugh Jackman starrer needs to earn more than $31.6 million to outgross it at the global box office.

The Sheep Detectives is currently tracking to finish its domestic run in the $60-70 million range, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. If the film lives up to these projections, it would still need to get support from international markets to close the $31.6 million gap and surpass The Drama in worldwide earnings. As of now, the target appears to be challenging, but the final verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Sheep Detectives All About?

The mystery comedy film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night despite believing they don’t understand anything he says. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives Trailer

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