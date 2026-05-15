Hugh Jackman’s previous theatrical release was the critically acclaimed 2025 biographical musical drama Song Sung Blue. He is currently starring in the mystery comedy, The Sheep Detectives, based on Leonie Swann’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full. Over 25 years ago, the Oscar-nominated actor achieved global recognition after he was cast in Bryan Singer’s Marvel superhero film X-Men (2000), which went on to be a critical and commercial success.

In the years that followed, he reprised his role as Wolverine and starred in multiple Marvel superhero films, including the most recent MCU blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine. Besides his tryst with superhero films, the charming actor also starred in Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, Baz Luhrmann’s Australia, Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners, and Florian Zeller’s The Son, among other films.

Now, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films starring Hugh Jackman and find out which one earned the biggest box office profit beyond its theatrical break-even point.

Hugh Jackman’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here are the top five films that featured Hugh Jackman in a leading or significant role (excluding cameos), along with their worldwide totals, as per Box Office Mojo data, and their estimated budgets and break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Budget: $537 million

Worldwide Total: $1.338 billion

Break-Even: $1.343 billion

2. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Budget: $200 million

Worldwide Total: $746 million

Break-Even: $500 million

3. Logan (2017)

Budget: $97 million

Worldwide Total: $619.2 million

Break-Even: $242.5 million

4. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Budget: $210 million

Worldwide Total: $460.4 million

Break-Even: $525 million

5. Les Misérables (2012)

Budget: $61 million

Worldwide Total: $442.8 million

Break-Even: $152.5 million

Estimated Theatrical Profits/Deficits

Logan (2017): +$376.7 million Les Misérables (2012): +$290.3 million X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014): +$246 million Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): -$5 million X-Men: The Last Stand (2006): –$64.6 million

The above figures suggest that, among his top 5 highest-grossing films, the widely acclaimed superhero movie Logan generated the biggest theatrical surplus ($376.7 million) over its estimated break-even point, followed by Tom Hooper’s period musical Les Misérables ($290.3 million). However, the worldwide earnings of Deadpool & Wolverine and X-Men: The Last Stand could not cross their estimated theatrical break-even points, which resulted in a box office deficit as shown above.

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