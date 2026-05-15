Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji, has finally been released in theaters. After facing a delay, fans rushed to first-day shows and quickly shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Many viewers are calling it a strong comeback film for Suriya. The action scenes, emotions, and mass moments are getting a lot of praise online.

Fans Share Their Reactions On X

One fan called Karuppu an “absolute blockbuster” for Suriya. The user praised the visuals, the background music, and the surprise cameos. The user also appreciated Sai Abhyankkar’s music and said the film should be watched only in theaters.

#karuppu An absolute blockbuster for suriya 😭🔥

Visuals ellam meratitaru @RJ_Balaji 🥳

Peak sambavam by @SaiAbhyankkar 🥹💥

Kathi kathi throat valikudhu more cameos warahhh 🔥🔥 Dont miss it in theatres 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/4XA5wNOJsS — Prithvi here (@rajuuhhhh) May 15, 2026

Another viewer had a mixed opinion. The user expected a stronger commercial film. He felt the movie became better only after the interval. Even though many people in the theater clapped after the show, the user personally felt it was just a one-time watch.

#Karuppu Review

Nalla commercial aah irkum nu ninachen but title card miss panniten🥲athuku kaprom interval ok , naraiya per nalla irku nu soldranga and movie mudinjathum theatre laye naraiya claps vera but enakku ennamo one time watchable maathiri tha irunthuchu #KaruppuFDFS pic.twitter.com/2ZK9DSEd1x — Samy (@Samy200477) May 15, 2026

A different netizen praised Suriya’s acting and Trisha Krishnan’s performance. The viewer said Trisha completely lived her role. The user also liked the fantasy elements and said the film is enjoyable if you don’t focus too much on logic.

Sai music was good, Surya performance sema, trisha anni didn’t act she just lived her character 😏 RJ Bala was good. Overall ha logic elllam pakama brain ha kaluti vetchitu patha oru 2.30hrs otalam. Fantasy movie.#Karuppu — Saul🦩 (@sidg30) May 15, 2026

One viewer wrote that the first half is decent, while the second half is much better. The user also called it a much-needed comeback for Suriya in Tamil cinema.

Decent first half with good second half

💥🔥🖤 #Karuppu @RJ_Balaji @Suriya_offl #suriya

Much needed come back to Tamil Cinema🔥 — Shawn (@s_h_a_w_n55) May 15, 2026

Another fan became emotional after the show. The user thanked RJ Balaji for giving fans such an experience. The user said every mass scene and emotional moment felt worth the long wait.

Karuppu… what a film! 🔥

As fans, we waited for this moment for so long. Every scene every emotion,every mass moment was worth the wait

Evlov nandri sonnalum pathathu anna ❤️

Thank you @RJ_Balaji anna for giving us this experience.@Suriya_offl Proud to be your fan forever! 🖤 — subashchandar (@its_subash_c) May 15, 2026

A different netizen praised Suriya’s performance and called it one of his best. The viewer liked the screenplay, interval scenes, visuals, and background music. According to the user, the film has “no negatives.”

#karuppu my honest review +VE: – Shriya’s career best perfo .. he literally gave it all for this film 😭😭😭😭🔥

– 1st half screenplay, interval, mass scenes are 🥵🥵

– As always BGM 🥵👌🏻💯 different level

– Camera movements & visuals Negative: nothing #karuppuReview pic.twitter.com/kgzwGRZif7 — Arbeloa stan (@siuuuthick) May 14, 2026

One more viewer rated the movie 4.25/5. The user liked the action, emotional scenes, and commercial moments. He praised Suriya’s screen presence and said the interval, songs, and pre-climax scenes are major highlights.

#Karuppu [#ABRatings – 4.25/5] – Action & Emotional First half followed by a Commercial second half with many high moments & references 👌

– Suriya as Karuppasamy carried the role extraordinary with his screen presence👏

– RJBalaji’s precise Writing & SaiAbhyankkar’s BGM… pic.twitter.com/xCj9bMmwgp — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 15, 2026

Overall Verdict

Going by the X reactions, Karuppu is working well for fans who enjoy mass entertainers with action and emotions. Suriya’s screen presence and Sai Abhyankkar’s music are getting the biggest praise. Some viewers feel it is a one-time watch, but many fans are calling it a strong comeback film.

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