The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Johnny and Chanel leaning on each other. Up next, Jada moved Shawn into her place and opened the door for renewed romance. Gabi pressed Ari about her relationship with Liam. And then last but not least, Amy confronted Holly regarding Sophia.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the questions, the doubts, the chaos, and more are about to get elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 15, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 15, 2026

The final episode of the week features EJ wanting to explore his past with Cat. He knows there is something connecting her to his past, but he cannot place it, as his memories are hazy regarding it. This makes him even more curious about what he doesn’t remember, and he wants to explore it now.

What will he do now? And how will Cat respond to EJ? Meanwhile, Kristen and Chad discuss life and death. And why wouldn’t they be chatting about the dreary topic when their sister Lexie was just revealed to be alive? It has been a major shocker, and EJ was left answering how he brought her alive.

What will Kristen and Chad make of this new change in their lives? How does this shake things up for them? On the other hand, Javi opens up to Rafe. Is this about Leo or something else instead? He did have a slight scare after collapsing. Could it be regarding that? How will Rafe react?

And then lastly, Gwen plays hardball with Xander. What is she going to do, and how will he respond to the same? Their relationship has always been very volatile, but if there’s anyone who truly knows how to handle her, it’s Xander. So what is in store for them? And how will this shake things up?

How will this connect with Sarah and Brady, who are growing from strength to strength amidst Xander’s unease and jealousy? Stay tuned to find out.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, May 14, 2026: Gabi Presses Ari About Her Relationship With Liam, While Jada Moves Shawn Into Her Place

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