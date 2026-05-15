Scary Movie is returning after over a decade! Scary Movie 6 will be released soon this year, and as excitement grows around this parody of the popular franchise, early estimates are also making news. The film is eyeing a strong start at the box office, but will it deliver the biggest debut by beating the 3rd film’s opening weekend collections? Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is directed by Michael Tiddes and is reportedly the spiritual sequel to the first two films. The last movie in this franchise, Scary Movie 5, was released in 2013. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Jon Abrahams, and Anthony Anderson are among the returning actors.

How much is the film expected to earn at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

According to Deadline‘s latest report, Scary Movie 6 could have a decent opening at the North American box office in its opening weekend. The movie is part of a popular franchise and evokes strong nostalgia. Both older and younger fans are interested in the upcoming Scary Movie. Early estimates suggest the 6th film will earn between $35 million and $40 million on its opening weekend in North America.

How does it stack up against the previous installments?

The reveal further reveals that three films in the Scary Movie franchise opened above $40 million at the domestic box office. Scary Movie 3 had the biggest opening weekend with $49.7 million. Thus, based on current estimates, Scary Movie 6 will not record the franchise’s biggest opening weekend in North America.

Check out the opening weekends of the Scary Movie installments in North America.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) — $49.7 million Scary Movie (2000) — $42.3 million Scary Movie 4 (2006) — $40.2 million Scary Movie 2 (2001) — $20.5 million Scary Movie 5 (2013) — $14.1 million

What is the plot of the upcoming Scary Movie?

The film follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, Ray Wilkins and the Meeks siblings, Shorty and Brenda, as they reunite when the same masked killer from the first film resurfaces. Scary Movie 6 will be released on June 5.

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Must Read: Scary Movie 6 Box Office: The Worldwide Target It Needs To Hit To Take The Franchise Past $1 Billion

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