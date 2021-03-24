Actress Anna Farris has opened up about her two failed marriages to actors Ben Indra and Chris Pratt. She was married to Ben from 2004 to 2008, then to Chris from 2009 to 2018. The actress is currently engaged to Michael Barrett, the cinematographer from her 2018 film Overboard.

Appearing alongside actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast, ‘Anna Farris Is Unqualified’, the 44-year-old partly blamed herself for not being able to work out the differences.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” Anna Farris told Gwyneth Paltrow, as reported by People magazine.

“Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that,” Anna Farris added.

Talking about Pratt and Faris‘ relationship, the duo announced their separation in 2017 and finalised their divorce a year later. They have an eight-year-old son, Jack.

