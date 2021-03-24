Momager Kris Jenner is all set to launch a line of home cleaning products and self-care items with actress Chrissy Teigen. The mother of six in a recent interview revealed which one of her five daughters – Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner – is her go-to person in times of need.

Do you have any idea who it is? Well, the momager didn’t just give the name but justified it as well. Scroll down to know who is there in her corner when she’s in a pickle.

During a recent chat with WSJ. Magazine, momager Kris Jenner opened up about which daughter she reaches out to when she’s in a crisis. She said, “Kim (Kardashian) would be my girl.”

Justifying choosing Kim Kardashian as her go-to, Kris Jenner added, “She’s always all of our go-to whenever anything happens, because she’s so calm and she’s the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl.”

The love is both ways too. In an interview in the recent past, Kim Kardashian also showered love and appreciation on her mom, saying that the line between mom and momager sometimes blurs. She had also said that Kris “deserves every award on the planet for just having six kids who have really full lives. And torturing her the way that we do.”

Coming back to Kris Jenner’s interview with WSJ. Magazine, the mother was asked a fun question, and she had an equally hilarious response. The host requested Kris to pick 2 people to have dinner with, be it dead or alive. Replying to the host, Kris choose her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian and Jesus. The reality added, “The two of them at the same dinner would be even better.”

What are your thoughts on Kris Jenner’s answers? For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

