Zack Snyder tried to make his version of Justice League as if there “was no ratings board”.

Advertisement

The filmmaker’s highly anticipated director’s cut of the DC Extended Universe has been released and Zack explained that he had no qualms about increasing the level of violence from the original 2017 movie.

Advertisement

Speaking to Variety about his team’s thinking on the project, he said: “It’s a pure exercise in creative freedom. Let’s just do it the exact way we would if there was no ratings board. Let’s not use any second guessing. Let’s just do it the way we think is the coolest. That was the philosophical approach.”

Zack admits that he added more violence into the flick as he wanted to realistically demonstrate what it would be like when a team of superheroes fight.

“I always feel that the consequence is important to me, that there’s real stakes,” he added. “It still is abstract, you know. These are gods fighting men. Which is also part of the point. We can’t really fight them. Humans can’t really fight them.”

Zack explained that he didn’t want to “sugarcoat” the violence as it would reduce the authenticity of the film.

“If you don’t address the actual violence as violence, to me, you’re lowering the stakes on all levels,” he continued. “If the superhero smashes the car, and the whole car explodes, and you just see the guy kind of crawl out of the wreckage, and you’re like, oh okay, it’s still PG-13, the fact you don’t show the blood is a technicality.

The violence is still there. I want a true depiction of the violence. I don’t want to sugarcoat it.” (SVB/BAN/DMC)

Must Read: Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens’ Love Tale Was Much More Than A Fairytale Romance & These Red Carpet Moments Are Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube