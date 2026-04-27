After starring in the action-comedy horror Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, her first theatrical release of 2026, Samara Weaving’s latest film also belongs to the same genre. We’re talking about Over Your Dead Body, which was released in U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026. In its opening weekend (April 24-26), the Jorma Taccone-directed feature earned around $1.4 million from 1,550 North American locations, ranking among the top ten titles at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo. As the film continues its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how much it needs to earn to surpass the domestic earnings of Samara Weaving’s highest-grossing film as a lead.

Samara Weaving’s Highest-Grossing Film (North America)

Although the Australian actress made a brief appearance in the 2023 slasher hit Scream VI, the highest-grossing film starring Samara Weaving in a lead role is the 2019 hit Ready or Not. Here’s how Ready or Not performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Ready or Not (2019) – Box Office Summary

North America: $28.7 million

International: $28.9 million

Worldwide: $57.6 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that for Over Your Dead Body to outgross Ready or Not in North America, it needs to earn at least $28.7 million at the domestic box office. With a current domestic total of $1.4 million, it’s trailing by around $27.3 million. Given that the 2019 film opened to $8 million domestically, compared to the 2026 film’s $1.4 million opening weekend figure, surpassing the domestic earnings of her highest-grossing film appears to be challenging for Samara Weaving’s latest release during its ongoing run. However, the final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Over Your Dead Body All About?

Directed by Jorma Taccone, the film follows a husband and wife who escape to a secluded cabin in hopes of repairing their troubled relationship. But what they don’t realize is that both are secretly planning to kill the other. It features Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Paul Guilfoyle, Keith Jardine, Timothy Olyphant, and Juliette Lewis.

Over Your Dead Body – Trailer

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