Samara Weaving’s first big-screen release of 2026 was Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Although the film has already recovered its reported $14 million production budget, it has yet to surpass the global earnings of its predecessor, which grossed $57.6 million worldwide against a much smaller $6 million budget. As the sequel continues its theatrical run, the Australian actress is now gearing up for her next release: the action-comedy Over Your Dead Body, which is set to arrive in U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026.

Now, let’s take a look at how much Over Your Dead Body would need to earn globally to outgross Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, as per Box Office Mojo. But first, here’s a quick look at how the Ready or Not sequel has performed at the worldwide box office so far.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Box Office Summary

North America: $18.4 million

International: $7.2 million

Worldwide: $25.6 million

Based on the above figures, the upcoming film Over Your Dead Body would need to earn at least $25.6 million worldwide to surpass Ready or Not 2’s current global total. However, the sequel’s ongoing theatrical run is likely to boost that figure in the coming days. At its current pace, the film could reach $30 million globally, pushing the box-office target for Over Your Dead Body even higher.

To hit that benchmark, the Jason Segel and Samara Weaving starrer will need a good opening, followed by steady weekday holds in the weeks after release.

Potential Box Office Challenge

However, one concern is the performance of a recent, similar-genre film, They Will Kill You, released on March 27, 2026. The action-comedy horror has so far managed a modest $11.9 million worldwide, which may be due to its release timing, which was just a week after Ready or Not 2.

It remains to be seen how Over Your Dead Body performs at the box office now, keeping in mind that it’s another similar-genre release within a short time. A clearer picture can be expected only after it hits theaters on April 24.

What’s the Plot of Over Your Dead Body?

Directed by Jorma Taccone, the film is about a husband and a wife who escape to a secluded cabin, hoping to repair their troubled relationship. But what they don’t realize is that both are secretly planning to kill the other.

Over Your Dead Body – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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