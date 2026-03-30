Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has already left the domestic top 5 in its second weekend at the domestic box office. Globally, the film is also underperforming. The first film was a commercial hit despite a very modest budget, and amid the sequel’s disappointing run, we are comparing the films’ worldwide collections and how much more the second film needs to outgross the first. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Ready or Not 2 collected just $4 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office. The film is already out of the domestic top 5 chart. It declined 55.8% from its opening weekend and is less than Ready or Not’s $5.9 million second-weekend gross. In eight days, the film’s domestic total has reached $16.3 million.

Ready or Not: Here I Come will soon wrap its North American box-office run. It is tracking to earn between $23 million and $27 million in its domestic run. After its second weekend, the movie’s overseas total has hit $7.2 million. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total of Ready or Not 2 is $23.5 million. It has reportedly recovered its $20 million budget at the box office, but achieving break-even is challenging.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $16.3 million

International – $7.2 million

Worldwide – $23.5 million

How much more does it need to beat its predecessor?

Ready or Not, released in 2019, is the first film in this series. According to the box office database, the horror-comedy grossed $28.7 million domestically and $57.6 million worldwide. The sequel is still well behind Ready or Not’s worldwide haul. It needs a massive 145.1% jump to surpass the worldwide haul of Ready or Not. It is more than $34 million away from catching up to the global total of its predecessor. With this momentum, the film might not beat the OG movie.

What is Ready or Not 2 about?

The story follows Grace, who, after surviving one deadly game, is forced back into a ruthless world alongside her sister Faith. This time, they must outrun four rival families locked in a brutal battle for a powerful throne—where the stakes are absolute, and the winner takes all. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come was released on March 20.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: They Will Kill You Box Office: A Disastrous $2M+ Opening Day Sets The Tone For A Troubled Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News