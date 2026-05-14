If there is one thing Bollywood knows how to do right, it is serving a delicious, chatpata buffet of music that makes you want to dance, cry, and text your ex – all at the same time! The full album of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has just dropped, and it is a khalis desi celebration. Turning relationship chaos into musical gold, this soundtrack proves anything, it is that heartbreak, desire, regret, and comic confusion sound much better when set to a carefully curated playlist.

The Masterstroke – Nostalgia Hitting Right!

This album embraces the very messiness of modern relationships. One moment, Ayushmann Khurrana is crooning as he has just had his heart stolen. Next, Badshah storms in, making heartbreak sound cool! However, the decision to integrate OG Bollywood hits into the narrative is genius. By using Himesh, Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, and Anand-Milind, the makers have pulled off a masterstroke.

The Soul Of The Album Belongs To Ayushmann Khurrana

The emotional centerpiece of the soundtrack is undoubtedly Dil Waale Chor, in both its original and reprise versions. But it is the reprise, sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and composed by Rochak Kohli, that leaves the deepest impact.

The music album has 10 songs, and let us dissect them in detail in our music review.

Song: Humne Dil Wahin Lagaya

Composer: Badshah & Hiten

Rap composed by: Badshah

Music Arranged by: Badshah

Singers: Badshah, Krish Mondal, Kishore Mondal, Ipsitaa

Original Music: Dev Sadaana

Original Lyrics: Kunaal Vermaa

Badshah and Hiten take the party anthem mantle here. It’s loud, it’s proud, and it’s going to be played at every party – koi bhi ocassion ho Shaadi, Sagaai aur Mundan! This is the IT song – flashy, rhythmic, and catchy. “Dil lagaya wahan jahan dil laganamana tha” is the relatable heartbreak anthem for the Gen-Z crowd. The Mondal brothers bring a folk texture that prevents it from sounding like every other rap song.

Song: Dil Wale Chor

Music: Rochak Kohli

Singer: Aditya Rikhari, Shreya Ghoshal

Lyrics: Kumaar

The original pairing of Aditya Rikhari and Shreya Ghoshal delivers the sort of romantic melody that feels tailor-made for long drives and overthinking your last relationship. Rikhari brings an earthy sincerity, while Shreya Ghoshal glides with an effortless elegance only she can summon.

Song: Angdaayi

Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami

Singer: Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Zahrah S Khan

Lyrics: Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami

A Tanishk Bagchi production that actually feels fresh? Yes, please! Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami bring that Kashmiri-indie soul to a mainstream Bollywood track. Zahrah S Khan’s husky vocals add a layer of sensuality that isn’t cringey.

Song: Dil Waale Chor (Reprise)

Music: Rochak Kohli

Singer: Ayushmann Khurrana

Lyrics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumaar

Guitars: Mohit Dogra

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli are back, and honestly, can they just release an album every month? This reprise version is stripped back, raw, and features Ayushmann at his best. The acoustic, unplugged vibe is a winner!

Song: Dheeme Dheeme 2.0

Singer: Neelkamal Singh, Shiva Chaudhary, Tony Kakkar

Music: Neelkamal Singh, Lijo George, Tony Kakkar

Lyrics: Neelkamal Singh, Tony Kakkar

Tony Kakkar is back to claim his club throne. It’s catchy, repetitive, and will definitely trend on Reels. And honestly, it’s Tony Kakkar. Don’t look for Ghalib here, just look for the rhythm! It is massy and hit!

Song: Dum Duma Dum (Reboot)

Singer: Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal

Music: Anand-Milind

Lyrics: Sameer

Remixed By: DIGVIJAY

This is the definition of a guilty pleasure track. Sameer’s quirky, nonsensical-yet-fun lyrics are the star here. And it is perfect for any ocassion – party, gym, zumba class, or just a long drive with friends. Or better to vibe with your auto wale bhaiya!

Song: Roop Di Rani

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Singer: Guru Randhawa, Heer

Lyrics: Indeevar

Original Music: Rajesh Roshan

Original Lyrics: Indeevar

A Tanishk Bagchi remake of the Rajesh Roshan classic. Guru Randhawa brings his signature Punjabi swag to a quintessentially 80s tune. Indeevar’s original lyrics are gold, and thankfully, they haven’t been modernized too much. The female vocals add a hauntingly beautiful contrast to Guru’s upbeat energy.

Song: Pyar Mein Kyun Hota Hai

Singer: Udit Narayan

Music: Himesh Reshammiya

Lyrics: Sameer

Himesh Reshammiya and Udit Narayan’s long-lost beauty finds a space in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do album. If this doesn’t make you nostalgic for the early 2000s, are you even a Bollywood fan? Nothing to decode here, it is pure fun and a nostalgic trip!

Song: Jeena Nahin Mujhe

Singer: Amit Kumar, Anuradha Paudwal

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Amit Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal, with the grand orchestral sound of the 90s, is fun to revisit! The energy is infectious. You can feel the music, and the 90s are the most happening times, honestly!

Song: Pyar Karke Pachtaye

Singer: Labh Janjua

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Mayur Puri

This is the Pati side of the film’s narrative – the hilarious regret of marriage. Mayur Puri’s wit shines through. “Ishq kiya toh band baj gaya” is basically the theme of the song, and this is fun to revisit!

Check out the jukebox here.

The most fascinating aspect of this soundtrack is its deliberate attempt to take you on a nostalgia trip! They function as affectionate callbacks; you would not regret revisiting. It is a guilty pleasure you do not know, but trust me, you need! At ten songs, the soundtrack occasionally risks becoming too generous. But perhaps that excess is part of its charm. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do album works entirely. This album checks every single box. It may not reinvent Bollywood music, but it knows exactly how to entertain – and sometimes, that is more than enough. It is messy, melodious, and immensely entertaining – much like love itself!

PS. Hey Ayushmann Khurrana & Rochak Kohli, can I please get a concert ticket? I’ll be there with my Dil Wale Chor banner! Have been in love ever since Chan Kitthaan!

Advertisement

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Music Review: Irshad Kamil, Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal Weave Magic With Krishna Leela Songs & I Hope This Reaches Bhajan Clubbing Obsessed Gen-Z!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News