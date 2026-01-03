It is no secret that singer-rapper Badshah is one of the most celebrated artists in the Indian music industry. From exuding oodles of swag to producing back-to-back chartbusters, he is doing it all. Rapper Badshah is currently making headlines not just for his music but also for his personal life. According to the latest reports, the rapper married Isha Rikhi in a close-knit ceremony. Let us take a look at his jaw-dropping net worth, which will definitely put you in a frenzy like his songs.

Badshah forayed into Bollywood with the song ‘Saturday Saturday’ from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and since then, there has been no looking back for the singer. Talking about his luxury car collections, the ‘Tareefan’ singer reportedly owns 8 of them.

A Jaw-Dropping Luxury Car Collection

According to a Medium news report, this includes a Rolls-Royce worth 6.4 crore and a Lamborghini Gallardo worth 3.06 crore. He further owns a Mercedes-Benz S worth 1.9 crore and a BMW 649D worth 1.15 crore. The rapper is also the proud owner of a Porsche Cayman 718 worth 90 lakh, a Lamborghini Urus worth 3 crore, and an Audi Q8 worth 1.23 crore. Apart from this, Badshah also owns a Jeep Wrangler worth 60.35 lakh.

Expensive Fashion & Massive Earnings

It is not surprising that Badshah’s outfits tend to stand out in his concerts and public appearances. He wears outfits from luxury clothing brands like Gucci, Prada, Armani, and Balenciaga. Apart from this, the ‘Genda Phool’ singer charges a whopping 1 crore for his live shows and some royalties. Much of his net worth comes from multiple brand endorsements and his stints in Bollywood.

Nightclubs, Investments & Properties

The singer-rapper owns two successful nightclubs, the Dragonfly Experience in Mumbai and Delhi. Badshah also has a stake in an Indian beer brand. Part of his income comes from the rents he gets from his several properties and houses. He owns a lavish home in Delhi and Chandigarh worth 12 crore. He also has a property in Mumbai worth 5 crore. The ‘Garmi’ singer, furthermore, has properties in Pune, London, and Dubai.

Badshah’s Total Net Worth In 2026

Badshah’s total net worth is reportedly around 124 crore. With multiple income streams, luxury assets, and a strong presence in the entertainment industry, he remains one of the most bankable artists today.

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